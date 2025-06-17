More than 8,000 Western graduates marked a milestone in their academic journeys during spring convocation June 9 to 13.
Western’s convocation celebrations turned downtown London, Ont. purple and proud as students and their families poured into the city centre.
From crossing the stage at Canada Life Place to iconic photos outside University College, Western News celebrates an exciting season for the Class of 2025:
With 33,000 guests in attendance at Canada Life Place, more than 6,700 Western students crossed the stage during spring convocation. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Posters, signage and other “purple and proud” fun was present on Dundas Place during convocation week. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
A graduate checks in, virtually, from their convocation ceremony. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Graduates and their families, young and old, celebrated downtown and on campus. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Western’s key landmarks were popular photo backdrops for graduates who came to campus before and after their ceremonies. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Academic and senior leaders were among those in the processional. (L to R) Joan Finegan, director of convocation, Marisa Modeski, Western’s registrar and Christy Bressette, associate vice-president of Indigenous Initiatives.
Graduates and their loved ones celebrated their accomplishments with photos on UC Hill before and after their ceremonies. Free transportation was available between campus and downtown on London Transit Commission routes. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western News)
Engineering graduate Maria Paula Garcia Beltran, BESc’25, poses on campus after her convocation. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
A Western graduate waves during a convocation ceremony. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)