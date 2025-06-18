Western’s sustainability efforts are among the best in the country, according to the Times Higher Education 2025 Impact Rankings, which assesses universities around the world based on their work to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The university tied for third nationally – alongside McMaster University and University of Victoria – and 14th overall, with four other institutions earning the same rank. Western moved up seven spots compared to its global ranking last year.

The rankings continue to grow each year, with more than 2,500 universities worldwide submitting data to participate this year – an 18 per cent jump over 2024.

“We continue to see innovative sustainability initiatives and research led by students, faculty and staff that have a significant impact on campus, across Canada and around the world,” Western President Alan Shepard said. “It’s great to see our community’s hard work reflected in international rankings.”

Times Higher Education awarded Western an overall score of 95.6 out of 100, up from 94.8 last year.

Leading sustainability work

Western ranked in the top 100 worldwide on all but three SDGs, and in the top 50 for 10 of the goals.

Times Higher Education compares universities’ progress on sustainability across four areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

All institutions are scored on the strength of their work toward four SDGs.

Western’s Top SDGs SDG 2: Zero hunger – 3rd in Canada, 13th in the world SDG 3: Good health and well-being – 2nd in Canada, 15th in the world SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth – 1st in Canada, tied for 11th in the world SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure – 3rd in Canada, 50th in the world SDG 10: Reduced inequalities – 3rd in Canada, 58th in the world SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production – 3rd in Canada, 36th in the world SDG 14: Life below water –3rd in Canada, 5th in the world SDG 16: Peace, justice and strong institutions – 2nd in Canada, 3rd in the world

A green campus

From ensuring surplus food at dining halls is donated to those in need, to adding new electric vehicles chargers, Western is emphasizing sustainability across campus in both learning and research capacities.

There are more than 2,700 courses available at Western and its affiliates that relate to the SDGs. The university has also committed to reaching net-zero for campus operations by 2050.

Tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions have been saved by the university’s efforts to reduce food waste and donate surplus to local organizations in London, Ont. The program was expanded last year when all dining halls and campus eateries joined an existing partnership with food rescue charity Second Harvest.

The second year of the Western Sustainable Impact Fund highlighted 34 unique campus and research projects from students, staff and faculty, including converting wastewater into reusable water and developing a “smart” honeybee hive with real-time tracking and prediction of its health.

Other sustainability efforts on campus:

Western a global leader

The university earned its highest score yet in 2025 under the STARS (Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System) rating. Western has maintained its gold rating for more than 10 years, even under new and more rigorous standards implemented last year.

Western was also ranked highly – fourth in Canada – in the latest QS 2025 Sustainability Rankings, which measures how universities are tackling the most pressing environmental, social and governance challenges.

Earlier in June, Western was ranked among the top 0.9 per cent of universities globally by the Center for World University Rankings, which bases its assessment on education, employability, faculty and research.