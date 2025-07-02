As ecological and economic pressures intensify across the global food system, Ivey Business School is responding with a bold, research-driven commitment – the establishment of the Abell-Hodgson Chair in Regenerative Agriculture.

Made possible through the generous support and partnership of Ivey alum Sarah Abell, HBA’81, the chair will support cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research to advance more sustainable and inclusive models for Canada’s agri-food system. This newly endowed position will sit within Ivey’s Centre for Building Sustainable Value.

“There is growing appreciation of the need for business-based solutions to shift influence away from concentrated corporate interests and toward more inclusive food systems,” said Abell. “We need approaches that deliver healthier food at affordable prices, build healthier soil and support thriving ecosystems. Ivey and the Building Sustainable Value Centre are uniquely positioned to lead that change with the analytical rigour, sectoral insight and practical connection to farmers that this evolution demands.”

The Centre for Building Sustainable Value has emerged as a major centre of excellence for sustainable food systems, with major work in areas such as regenerative agriculture and climate-smart circularity, as well as convening the Future of Agri-food Event Series.

In the past two years, the Centre for Building Sustainable Value has been working on designing and launching the Collective Action Program for Regenerative Agriculture (CAP), a multi-region research initiative employing a systems-level and interdisciplinary approach. The CAP initiative tackles poor-connectivity and competition between farmers by developing inclusive and regenerative communities of practice that improve individual and collective performance through peer-to-peer learning and resource sharing.

As of 2021, Southern Ontario was home to over 17,000 farms, making it one of Canada’s most vital agricultural regions. The Centre for Building Sustainable Value combines geographic proximity to a vast array of farming communities with Ivey’s strengths in strategic thinking, systems design and business operations. This uniquely positions the centre to lead on developing regenerative models locally, that can be tested and replicated across Canada through tailoring for local conditions.