Western is making a bold investment in the future of research by more than doubling support for postdoctoral scholars and expanding funding for doctoral students.

“These investments come at a critical time, as global competition for research talent continues to intensify. Early career scholars are looking for institutions that offer not only financial support, but also stability, mentorship and a clear path to impact,” said Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic). “By expanding our support for both postdoctoral scholars and doctoral students, Western is strengthening its research capacity and demonstrating a long-term commitment to nurturing the next generation of scholars and innovators.”

In response to record-breaking demand and exceptional application quality, Western has expanded its Postdoctoral Fellowship Program from 19 to 40 awards. The program offers a $70,000 annual stipend for two years plus benefits and a small research allowance, and a $15,000 top-up for postdoctoral scholars holding federal awards. This competitive funding model, which requires applicants to secure a faculty supervisor and co-funding from research grants, ensures strong mentorship and integration into Western’s research ecosystem.

‘High quality’ doctoral candidates and postdocs seek roles at Western

There are currently over 2,500 doctoral students at Western, and more than 300 postdoctoral scholars.

Postdoctoral scholars are individuals who have completed their doctoral studies and are conducting more research to build their skills and experience. They work closely with faculty members on advanced research projects, often for one to three years. This helps them prepare for the next step in their career, whether working in industry, higher education or another research role.

“The exceptional number of high-quality applications we received from both Canadian and international postdoctoral candidates shows Western is a top destination for early career researchers,” said Penny Pexman, vice-president (research). “In response to this unprecedented demand, we’re sending a clear message: Western is building the next generation of research leaders.”

At the same time, Western is launching a new initiative to attract top-tier PhD students. The US-CAN Doctoral Excellence Awards are designed to support students connected to U.S. universities ranked among the top 100 globally—specifically those currently enrolled in doctoral programs, reconsidering their admission offers or affected by rescinded offers. The initiative will provide 25 PhD students up to $160,000 CAD ($40,000 per year) for up to four years of study in a research-based doctoral program and includes an expedited admissions process and support in securing a thesis supervisor.

“Western offers a strong, supportive and inclusive research environment where top global talent can pursue impactful work amid a rapidly changing post-secondary landscape,” said Kamran Siddiqui, vice-provost (graduate and postdoctoral studies). “We look forward to welcoming new researchers whose research, scholarship and creative activity is advancing solutions to the complex challenges facing society.”