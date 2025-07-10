Six professors have been named recipients of the 2025 Western Research Excellence Awards, celebrating the success and impact of their work.

Western recognizes top researchers each year through the Outstanding Emerging Scholar Awards, the Outstanding Scholar Awards and the Hellmuth Prize for Achievement in Research.

“As we continue building a research powerhouse at Western, it’s important we recognize contributions and impact at all career stages – from emerging scholars to seasoned leaders,” said Penny Pexman, Western’s vice-president (research).

“From the effects of imperialism in ancient Rome to future frontiers of the brain and AI, this year’s recipients are advancing Western’s research and impact.”

The Western Research Excellence Awards were created in 2023 to recognize impressive scholarship across disciplines and career stages.

Meet the 2025 winners:

Outstanding Emerging Scholars

Taylor Schmitz, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry

Taylor Schmitz is a pioneering neuroscientist whose research contributes to a better understanding of brain health and disease. His work has revealed a certain type of neurons are among the earliest affected in Alzheimer’s disease, challenging conventional models and providing new pathways for early detection and treatment. By developing cutting-edge brain imaging technologies, Schmitz has helped identify biomarkers and therapeutic targets for neurodegeneration. Through academic and industry collaborations, his work is shaping the future of diagnostics and treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

Luke Stark, Faculty of Information and Media Studies

Luke Stark is an internationally recognized expert on the social and ethical impacts of artificial intelligence (AI). Stark’s research focuses on the impacts of digital media technologies and developing ways to design, regulate and govern AI systems to promote social justice and equality. He authored one of the first papers focused on the ethical impacts of so-called “emotion AI” systems. Last year, he was named a prestigious CIFAR Azrieli Global Scholar, and his scholarship has been widely cited by policy and advocacy organizations and in the media.

Outstanding Scholars

Elizabeth Greene, Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Elizabeth Greene, a classics professor and Canada Research Chair in Roman Archaeology, developed a research and training program focusing on the effects of imperialism in ancient Rome. She’s held $1 million in grant funding, which helped train dozens of undergraduates in archaeology and supported graduate research and postdoctoral opportunities. Her work has been published in top-tier journals, and she has delivered academic and public lectures around the globe. Her accomplishments have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada, the Canada Research Chair program and international media outlets.

Ryan Stevenson, Faculty of Social Science

Ryan Stevenson is a psychology professor and internationally recognized scholar in the field of sensory processing in neurodiverse populations. His work explores how sensory differences in neurodevelopmental populations impact cognitive and social development and contribute to core features of conditions, including autism and ADHD. This cutting-edge research has influenced clinical and societal strategies for improving care and quality of life for neurodiverse children. Stevenson’s work has been recognized through awards from the International Society for Autism Research, an Ontario Early Researcher Award and a prestigious Dorothy Killam Fellowship.

Hellmuth Prize for Achievement in Research

Lisa Saksida, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry

Lisa Saksida, Canada Research Chair in Translational Cognitive Neuroscience, has made key theoretical and experimental contributions to enhance understanding of cognitive processes, such as memory and perception. Her collaborative and interdisciplinary approach has helped to answer fundamental questions about the brain, with those answers translated into new treatments for neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases. She also contributes to the wider scholarly community with work to improve research culture, including an emphasis on open science and initiatives to improve equity, diversity and inclusivity.

Shannon Stewart, Faculty of Education

Shannon Stewart is a registered psychologist and inaugural director of clinical training for the PhD program in School and Applied Child Psychology at Western. For over two decades, Stewart has contributed to transformational improvements and policy change in child and youth mental health. Her research focuses on ways to improve understanding of the complex medical, environmental, social and psychiatric factors associated with mental health problems, treatment and service use, in order to better meet the needs of children, youth and families.