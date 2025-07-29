The easygoing energy of pickup basketball resonates through two half-courts in the Western Student Recreation Centre. Laughter and chatter burst sporadically amid percussive bouncing, mixed in with the ‘thwonk’ of rebounds off the backboard and cheers celebrating another basket.

While the games bring out the usual hustle, they also present a unique roster – participants with intellectual disabilities competing alongside Western students on the same teams. They’re playing Unified Basketball, an initiative of Special Olympics Ontario to foster social inclusion, respect and friendship through sport.

Western is home to the longest-running Unified Basketball program in Canada, and its momentum is energizing participants to expand Unified Sports.

“My biggest hope is to build a country-wide movement where inclusion is the starting point,” said Jenna Smith, a Sports and Recreation staff member who runs Western’s Unified Basketball Program.

Smith brought it to Western in 2018 as a one-day tournament. Interest was strong enough to start offering Unified Basketball as an intramural sport in 2019. Since then, students, including some varsity Western Mustangs, along with Special Olympics athletes and people with intellectual disabilities in the London, Ont. area have been playing every Sunday over the fall and winter terms.

Unified Basketball program fosters meaningful participation

Over the last two years, Kristov Loebus has attended about 20 times. His mom, Jennifer Shields, said he’s eager to show up and especially enjoys the companionship of peers – an opportunity some young adults with disabilities struggle to find.

“The environment helps Kristov feel good about himself and gives him the kind of socializing with nice people that we all need. Plus, he gets in 90 minutes of cardio,” Shields said.

Unified Basketball also helped Western PhD student Marcus Nandu find a community when he was a shy undergrad in 2019.

“At first, I was just looking for a way to get involved at Western. I kept coming back because I loved the relationships I was building with the other people here.”

By his second year, Nandu was helping Smith run the program. Soon after, Unified Sports changed the course of his life.

“When I started undergrad, I was focused on medical school with only a side interest in disability and sport,” he said. “My love for this program shifted my perspective, so now it’s the basis of my PhD research.”

Nandu’s dissertation projects examine how Unified Sports programs can effectively foster belonging and sustain long-term participation.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to see a trend – people who feel like they belong keep showing up, and when they show up consistently, they build the strong connections that make this such a powerful program.”

“Over the years, I’ve seen many Special Olympics athletes grow their confidence and social skills, and that experience isn’t limited to them. After a while, I could see my own growth in those skills and in leadership, too.”

– Marcus Nandu, student organizer, Western’s Unified Basketball Program

This fall, Nandu starts his fourth year of a combined PhD and master’s in physical therapy. He hopes his research will serve as a blueprint for expanding inclusive sports across Canada and fostering stronger communities.

“Inclusion is an important facet of community-building,” he said. “If we can understand what specific aspects of a successful Unified Sports program build an enduring, inclusive environment, then we can adapt them everywhere.”

Participants say Unified Sports, where everyone contributes and feels valued, brings a different kind of reward than highly competitive sports. Shared experiences, skill development and social bonds are prioritized over winning.

“Everyone is happy to be there and engages with each other,” Smith said. “When you walk out of the gym, you feel like it was the best time of your week.”

With Western’s Unified Basketball program thriving, Special Olympics Ontario contacted Smith recently to present a new opportunity – a three-on-three (3×3) women’s Unified Basketball tournament hosted by Special Olympics Indiana from August 4 to 7, 2025. Although the 3×3 format isn’t part of local Special Olympics programming, Western worked with the organization to pull a team together.

New unified team heading to Indiana

Smith recruited Nate McKibbon, coach of the Western women’s varsity basketball team, to lend his expertise as coach and familiarize players with the 3×3 format and rules. Special Olympics London selected three of its women’s basketball players for the team, including Samantha Masters who plays in Western’s unified intramural program. Their teammates are Western students Emily Ferenczy, a recent kinesiology grad, and Natalie Rondilla, in her fifth year of health sciences.

“Nate and I selected Emily and Natalie to recognize their dedication to Unified Basketball at Western, and how well they understand the program,” Smith said. “We’re so excited to bring all these athletes to Indiana to compete with teams from across the U.S. and the Caribbean.”

The team’s participation in the tournament continues Western’s longstanding connection to Special Olympics. In May 2026, Western will host the Special Olympics Ontario Provincial School Championships, the flagship event of the Unified Champion Schools program that builds inclusive schools through sport.

Unified Sport build s skills for all participants

Smith and Nandu are eager to see Unified Sports become staples in all postsecondary institutions to normalize inclusion and lead to more friendship and understanding among people with and without intellectual disabilities. Smith says the Western program’s seven-year run has also offered student players valuable experiential learning that complements their academic programs.

“Each of our athletes communicates and interacts in a different way, so students learn how to adapt their communication style to connect with each player one on one. They also learn how to navigate interactions with parents and caregivers. It’s a rich experience that helps advance their personal and professional development,” Smith said.

Shields is thankful that Western students are helping Loebus grow through Unified Basketball. She is encouraged by their commitment to the regular weekly schedule, even during exam weeks.

“The university students are admirable,” she said. “The parents here really appreciate the gifts of their time and skills they give to their Special Olympian peers.”