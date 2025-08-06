Through a new partnership between Ivey Business School and the Asian Institute of Technology’s Entrepreneurship Center, the LEADER Project brought case-method learning to aspiring entrepreneurs in Bangkok, Thailand.

The LEADER Project is a student-driven initiative to empower entrepreneurs in developing countries. It’s led by volunteer instructors from Ivey. Participants have gone on to launch entrepreneurial ventures in media, finance and other industries.

Already offered in India, Nepal, North Macedonia, Serbia and Vietnam, the program is now expanding to Thailand.

Aakriti Gupta, MBA’25, and Laura Caraccio, HBA’26, helped lead this year’s inaugural LEADER Project program in Thailand. Ivey Communications sat down with Gupta and Caraccio to hear about their experiences delivering the two-week intensive program in a new country, what they learned about global business culture and the impact of developing connections worldwide.

Why were you interested in the LEADER Project?

Aakriti Gupta (AG): Growing up in India, I saw firsthand the challenges of starting a business with limited resources. During my MBA at Ivey, I wanted to share the knowledge and tools I was gaining to help entrepreneurs in emerging markets scale. LEADER was a way to give back while applying my learning, and its global legacy was deeply motivating.

Laura Caraccio (LC): Social impact has always been important to me. Entering my first year at Ivey, I searched for ways to continue to create meaningful change. LEADER offered that on a global scale, along with the chance to explore a new country and connect with diverse entrepreneurs. From my past experiences abroad, I understood how powerful cultural exchange can be, and felt LEADER provided that in an immersive way.

How did LEADER align with your personal or professional goals?

AG: LEADER blended purpose and practice. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, I’ve seen the grit and hustle it takes to build something from the ground up. Working with aspiring entrepreneurs and sharing tools for success really hit home. On the professional side, I’m passionate about marketing and strategy, and LEADER lets me apply those skills in a new, global context. It pushed me to think on my feet, communicate across cultures and lead with empathy – strengths I’ll carry into a global marketing role.

LC: I’ve prioritized travel and cultural immersion in my young adulthood to grow and learn more about myself. In Thailand, I learned from so many new perspectives by collaborating closely with our site partner and participants. I left feeling inspired by their creativity and innovation. Professionally, LEADER helped me develop foundational teaching and leadership skills that I can apply to any role. Facilitating case-based learning taught me to break down complex ideas and lead thoughtful discussions – valuable skills for virtually any career.

Why do you think Thailand was a meaningful choice for expanding LEADER’s footprint?

LC: Thailand was a natural fit. It’s Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, yet its startup ecosystem is still emerging. Bangkok, the capital, is quickly becoming an international hub for trade and innovation, making it a strategic location. Partnering with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) allowed us to work with participants with strong technical backgrounds – many had postgraduate degrees in scientific fields. They had ideas grounded in research, but sought business fundamentals to support their ventures. LEADER helped to fill the gap and support Bangkok’s growing economy.

What collaboration took place between Ivey and local partners in Thailand to make the program a success?

LC: We worked closely with AIT to ensure a successful first year. They supported us with participant information and connected us with Thai business leaders. Their help was essential before our arrival and also ensured a smooth program delivery. We learned about Thai business practices, local customs and our participants’ backgrounds. Every lesson and case was localized to resonate with our participants, using local restaurant examples or adjusting concepts to participants’ experience levels. As part of our training, we were guided by Ivey faculty members including Nadine De Gannes and Martha Maznevski, who specialize in global leadership. Their feedback helped us to navigate cultural differences and foster a positive learning environment.

Can you walk us through a moment that captured the impact of the program on participants?

AG: One moment that stood out was when a student from the Philippines wanted to bring the LEADER Project to her hometown. She saw such value in it that she wanted her community to benefit too. That showed me how empowering knowledge-sharing is and that these two weeks could plant seeds of ambition and have a long-term impact.

How did working in a new cultural and entrepreneurial context shape your understanding of global leadership or international business?

AG: Working in Thailand gave me a fresh lens on humility in leadership. The culture is warm, respectful and collaborative – values I relate to, coming from India. I saw local entrepreneurs navigate challenges with grace and grit. A key moment was our session at the Indo-Thai Chamber of Commerce, where I saw cross-border collaboration in action. It deepened my understanding of the nuances of international business and my appreciation for cultural sensitivity and adaptability.

LC: I learned there are infinite ways to solve a problem. Our participants, from diverse disciplines and backgrounds, exposed me to different perspectives. During lectures, I’d ask the class a question, expecting a singular “right” answer, but their responses often surprised me. They approached problems from different angles, drawing on personal experiences and technical expertise to offer innovative solutions. It was an important reminder that the best ideas don’t always fit into a standard framework, but emerge through diverse perspectives and collaboration.