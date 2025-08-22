Western Mustangs student-athlete MacKeely Shantz is turning her lifelong dream into reality, signing her first professional basketball contract with TGN Basquet in Tarragona, Spain.

The women’s basketball star described the signing moment as unforgettable.

“My parents were with me when I signed the contract. They have been there to see all the highs and lows and they know how long I’ve been dreaming to play pro and how hard I’ve worked, so it was a very special moment to share that with them.”

After completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Guelph in 2023, Shantz entered the master of physical therapy program at Western and played for the Western Mustangs women’s varsity basketball team for two years.

She is set to graduate from Western this fall, though she’ll likely miss convocation with her first professional season in Spain already underway.

Nate McKibbon, head coach of the women’s basketball team, said MacKeely’s new team is lucky to have her.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have MacKeely as part of our program for the past two years. We knew she was going to be a fantastic player, but we quickly found out her contributions as a leader, teammate and ambassador were going to be just as impactful,” he said.

“As she moves on to her next step of her basketball career we can’t wait to see all that she accomplishes as a professional athlete. We have no doubt she will continue to make an impact this year in Spain and wherever her basketball career takes her.”

A dream destination

Shantz’s journey to professional basketball was shaped by her time at Western. She quickly learned how to adapt to new environments.

“Transferring to Western was a valuable experience because joining a new team as an established player mirrors the kind of transition I’ll face at the professional level. The coaching staff, Meg Wilson and Nate McKibbon, definitely helped me feel prepared for the next step as they have experience playing and coaching at a higher level.”

Her final year with the Mustangs came with challenges, like the injury that kept her off the court for the season. Marketing herself internationally after that setback wasn’t easy, Shantz said. But, with the help of her agent and coaches with connections in Spain, she received the opportunity to play professionally.

The Plattsville, Ont. native is eager to begin her new chapter in Tarragona, a coastal city in Catalonia, Spain with a rich basketball culture.

“I have heard great things about the city of Tarragona, it is a smaller community right on the coast and from what I’ve heard, basketball is very big in the province of Catalonia.”

One of Shantz’s first coaches was a Spanish teacher on exchange, and the two stayed in touch. The Mustangs guard also had the chance to visit Spain with the Tricounty Soldiers basketball program, experiences that fueled her dream to one day play there.

Outside of basketball, Shantz looks forward to embracing the local culture.

“I love to be outdoors and learn about the history of places – so outside of basketball I see lots of hiking, traveling and castle touring in my future.”

Mustangs memories

Looking back on her time at Western, Shantz says her fondest memories come from her teammates and the Mustangs community.

“Coming in as a transfer, it was hard to know what to expect, but the women on the team and the Western community welcomed me in with open arms.”

She also credits her parents, her fiancé Isaac Watsa, and her coaches – both at Western and earlier in her career – for their unwavering support.

“There wasn’t a home game in my university playing career that my parents missed – they even took flights to Thunder Bay and drove to Algoma to watch me play.” – MacKeely Shantz, Mustangs student-athlete

The impact of Western’s culture of community will travel with her overseas. Shantz recalls the post-game tradition of connecting with young fans, signing autographs and taking photos.

“This sense of giving back stays with me and has definitely helped to shape me,” Shantz said.

“You can finish a game you lost, the team didn’t play their best, you didn’t play your best, but then a young girl comes running up asking for you to sign their poster, telling you they are a huge fan and love watching you play. That’s what matters,