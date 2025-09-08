From community volunteering with London, Ont. organizations to a definitive Western Mustangs win, Orientation Week 2025 introduced thousands of new Western students to their campus and city.
Western News shares some of the highlights from a busy OWeek for first-year students and the many volunteers who make it a reality:
Upper-year Sophs help new Western students move into residence at the start of OWeek 2025. (Darryl Lahteenmaa/Western Communications)
Sophs bring OWeek alive for first-year students, leading them through games, concerts and programming of all kinds. (Darryl Lahteenmaa/Western Communications)
Fourth-year pop music student Jacob McKenzie, part of the Music Soph leadership team, entertains the crowd at OWeek 2025 opening ceremonies on Sept. 1. (University Students Council)
Science Sophs show off vibrant outfits, tie-dye lab coats and neon green hats, during OWeek 2025. (Darryl Lahteenmaa/Western Communications)
Black students connected with peers, resources and campus clubs during an OWeek welcome event hosted by the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion on Sept. 4. (Alex Quijas Sanroman/Western Communications)
Engineering students haul a London Fire Department truck during the annual OWeek Epic Pull, which raises money for charity. (Alex Quijas Sanroman/Western Communications)
Students foster community connections during Orientation Serves (OServes),which incorporates community-engaged learning and volunteerism into OWeek, including playing sports with Special Olympics athletes and making cards for pediatric hospital patients. (Alex Quijas Sanroman/Western Communications)
Western Mustang cheerleaders wow the crowd with a high-flying routine at the Sept. 6 football game. (Steve Anderson/Western Communications)
Western Mustangs kicker Brian Garrity at the annual OWeek game. The Mustangs 55-29 win over the Ottawa Gee-Gees pushed them to a spotless 3-0 record. (Steve Anderson/Western Communications)
Musical acts were part of the fun at the Western Mustangs football game to cap off OWeek 2025. (Steve Anderson/Western Communications)