Thousands of new Western students are joining the university community this week as they celebrate, learn and serve through Orientation Week. The weeklong lineup of activities helps incoming students get to know Western, their new city and one another through concerts, games, community volunteering and faculty-specific programming.

Western’s Student Experience and Housing units collaborate with the University Students’ Council to welcome more than 6,500 new and first-year students starting their journeys at Western this fall.

“It’s always a special time when we welcome new students to the Western family,” said President Alan Shepard. “All of our sophs, student leaders, staff and faculty pull together to make our campus a true home away from home – right from the start.”

Building community

Western provides a range of programming and student support during Orientation Week, including Care Hubs, help stations in high-traffic areas where volunteers answer questions and provide water, snacks and other necessary supplies. Mental health counsellors are also available in the Care Hubs.

An orientation session for graduate students is offered in-person and virtually.

Student support continues well beyond OWeek. Western’s Student Experience unit offers an array of services for new and returning students, from online modules to help navigate the transition to university life to peer mentorship to learning and writing help. The Parr Centre for Thriving also provides funding for programs, such as Move Your Mood and services specific to mental health and wellness throughout the year.

A new orientation event for families of incoming students was especially popular, with more than 1,500 registrations. High levels of parent interest drove the need for two sessions.

International students at Western have orientation programming offered before fall, winter and summer terms. The Welcome Centre is a one-stop destination for new international students and their families to get all the information they need when beginning their Western Student Experience. Unique programs such as the Peer Guide Network and International Family Fridays are also hosted throughout the year.

Orientation Serves a highlight of OWeek 2025

First-year students foster connections with the London community and their peers during Orientation Serves (OServes), an event that incorporates community-engaged learning into OWeek activities, giving incoming students the opportunity to explore the work of local non-profit organizations.

From making cards for pediatric hospital patients, to playing sports with Special Olympics athletes, to creating promotional videos for a computer donation campaign that supports those in need, Western students shared their time and talents with a host of community organizations.

Mustangs Football

Cheering on the Western Mustangs football team is a time-honoured tradition and a highlight of OWeek for many. Following their win against the Guelph Gryphons on Aug. 31, the Mustangs will take on the Ottawa Gee-Gees Saturday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. at Western Alumni Stadium. Students can attend all regular season Western Mustangs home games – in all sports, not just football – for free.