Seven Western scholars are being recognized by the Royal Society of Canada for their outstanding contributions to the arts, humanities and sciences.

Professors Joel Faflak, Dr. Robert Hegele, John Meyer, Julie Aitken Schermer, Juan-Luis Suárez and Ying Zheng were elected Fellows and professor Angela Roberts is being inducted into the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists.

The Royal Society of Canada honours excellence across the country, empowering leaders who are building a better future in Canada and around the world.

“Being elected to the Royal Society of Canada – as a Fellow or Member of the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists – is a profound recognition of scholarly leadership and sustained impact,” said Penny Pexman, Western’s vice-president (research). “The seven Western researchers recognized in this year’s cohort exemplify the curiosity and intellectual courage needed to elevate Canadian research on the world stage.”

There are a total of 102 new Fellows and 59 new Members in this year’s cohort.

“The Royal Society of Canada is delighted to welcome into its ranks a talented group of inspiring researchers, artists and creators whose peers have recognized their exceptional contributions to the world of science and culture, as well as to the well-being of Canadians. Their research will continue to influence public policy for years to come, while improving the well-being of our society,” said Alain-G. Gagnon, president of the Royal Society of Canada.

Member of the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists

Angela Roberts

Angela Roberts is a speech-language pathologist and an assistant professor, jointly appointed in the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders and the department of computer science at Western University. She is a Tier-2 Canada Research Chair in Data Analytics and Digital Health in Cognitive Aging and Dementia. Roberts’ impactful research program aims to improve cognitive aging outcomes by using digital health technologies to study real-world behaviours in daily life.

Fellows of the Royal Society of Canada

Joel Faflak

Joel Faflak is the Robert and Ruth Lumsden Chair in the department of English. He is a sought-after lecturer and recipient of multiple teaching awards during his time at Western. His publications are internationally recognized for their study of literature’s profound influence on theories of mind, emotion, evolution and addiction. He was also the founding director of the interdisciplinary School for Advanced Studies in the Arts and Humanities (SASAH).

Robert Hegele

Dr. Robert Hegele, Distinguished University Professor of medicine and biochemistry at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, is world-renowned for his groundbreaking research in the genetics of lipid disorders. He pioneered diagnostic DNA testing for familial hypercholesterolemia and hypertriglyceridemia. His work spans the discovery of genetic causes of rare conditions to implementing novel diagnostic tests and innovative therapies that directly impact clinical care.

John Meyer

John Meyer is a professor in the department of psychology in the Faculty of Social Science. He is an internationally recognized leader in organizational psychology, organizational behavior and management. Renowned for his theoretical and methodological contributions, Meyer’s name has become synonymous with research on workplace commitment. His insights have reshaped our understanding of commitment as a core psychological construct, influencing both theoretical frameworks and practical applications.

Julie Aitken Schermer

Julie Aitken Schermer is a professor in the departments of psychology and management and organizational studies. She is known globally for her research in the field of personality and individual differences. Her ongoing research contributions impact a variety of topics, including intelligence, hope, altruism and personality disorders. Her work in understanding loneliness, humor usage and vocational interests is influential across Canada and beyond.

Juan-Luis Suárez

Juan-Luis Suárez is an internationally renowned interdisciplinary researcher and public intellectual who has made multiple field-defining achievements in his discipline of digital humanities, including an analysis of our present digital world and numerous research tools and methods. His career has also been characterized by a unifying underlying approach: cultural analytics, of which he is considered a world-renowned expert and pioneer.

Ying Zheng

Ying Zheng, a chemical engineer in the Faculty of Engineering, distinguishes herself as an exceptional mentor and innovator. Her research seamlessly bridges catalyst synthesis, surface science and catalytic process design. Her innovations hold profound environmental, economic and societal value for sustainable energy solutions in Canada and beyond. She is also well-respected for her commitment to advancing equality and inclusivity within the engineering domain.