For Kate Klassen, there’s nothing more gratifying than solving a problem. Driven to find solutions, she relishes each step, taking setbacks in stride.

“I really like the trial-and-error aspect of problem-solving as part of the process you go through before eventually coming to the right answer,” Klassen said. “Even though it can be a challenge, it’s so satisfying to keep at it and get to the end result or product.”

Klassen aspires to tackle one of the most pressing problems of our time: the global waste crisis.

“I’m concerned about our planet and believe we need to protect it,” said Klassen, who’s pursuing a dual degree in integrated sciences (chemistry) and business at Western. “I want to combine my passion for science, innovation and entrepreneurship to find solutions that positively impact people’s lives.”

Schulich Leaders Scholarships: Empowering future innovators and entrepreneurs

Klassen is one of 10 first-year Western students to receive a prestigious Schulich Leaders Scholarship. Valued at $120,000 each for students pursuing an engineering degree and $100,000 each for students pursuing degrees in science, technology or math, the scholarships are among the most coveted undergraduate awards in the country.

The Western cohort was selected from a nationwide pool of 350,000 candidates across Canada. More than 1,400 graduating high school students were nominated, with 100 scholarship recipients named.

Businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established the scholarships in 2012. Schulich credits his success to a life-changing scholarship, which made it possible for him to attend McGill University’s first-ever MBA class in 1965. Now he’s paying it forward to the next generation through the Schulich Foundation.

“What really matters to me is being useful. My life, and particularly my philanthropic journey, has been guided by one simple question: ‘How can I be of service?’” -Seymour Schulich (From Get Even Smarter, an -Seymour Schulich (From Get Even Smarter, an addendum to his 2006 book Get Smarter)

“Schulich Leader Scholarships enable Canada’s top universities to attract and retain exceptional STEM talent here at home, empowering them to become the innovators and entrepreneurs our country needs,” Schulich said. “Supporting their entrepreneurial ambition is essential for turning Canadian ingenuity into lasting national success.”

Western President Alan Shepard expressed his appreciation for the Schulich Foundation’s generous support and foresight in investing in future leaders.

“Tackling global challenges requires entrepreneurial thinking from experts across the STEM disciplines,” Shepard said. “Western is grateful for the Schulich Foundation’s vision to help support the next generation of innovators through this nation-wide scholarship program, and we’re proud to welcome another cohort of extraordinary Schulich Leaders to the Western community.”

Top scholar, decorated student-athlete and community volunteer

As a Schulich Leader, Klassen “exemplifies academic excellence and an entrepreneurial mindset, demonstrating leadership, charisma and creativity.”

She received the Top Scholar award each year attending Medway High School in Arva, Ont., graduating from Grade 12 with a 99 per cent average. Her extensive extracurricular experience included serving as co-executive leader of the Medway Student Council, the school’s Best Buddies Program and as an active member of both the Medway Music Council and Medway Athletic Council.

A Peer Leadership Award recipient, Klassen founded the Medway Cares Club, encouraging fellow youth to become engaged in community service by helping to prepare meals for the homeless population in London, Ont.

Klassen, who was part of three school choirs, balanced these activities and others while also running her own business teaching piano and voice lessons, and playing competitive basketball for the London Ramblers.

“Sports has been my foundation,” she said. “It’s what made me goal-oriented from an early age and developed my desire to perform at my best to help my team.”

Playing sports has also taught her resilience, giving her the drive and determination to land a volunteer role in a Western chemistry lab before her final year at Medway.

“In Grade 11, I sent my resume to chemistry and biochemistry professors, asking if I could volunteer in the lab,” she said.

Her efforts paid off when Professor Johanna Blacquiere welcomed Klassen into her lab during the summer of 2024.

“I loved and am so grateful for the opportunity. I learned something new every day,” said Klassen, who shadowed and was mentored by graduate students.

Besides becoming familiar with basic lab protocols, she learned how to scan samples using a NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) spectrometer and helped master’s students create a compound.

The experience also came with a serendipitous surprise.

“When my dad dropped me off my first day, he realized I was going to be volunteering in the same lab where he earned his PhD.”

It was a meaningful moment for Klassen, who credits her father for fostering her interest in science and her appreciation for “a good creative chemistry experiment.”

Her high school physics teacher, Cameron Boyd, was also a positive influence.

“He really stretched our thinking and verified for me how much I enjoy solving problems through creativity and looking at things from multiple angles,” Klassen said.

Boyd also challenged Klassen and her classmates to build a rocket from scratch, promising bonus marks for anyone who could catch their rocket on launch day.

Klassen was the only person in her class to achieve the rare feat.

As Klassen settles in at Western, she looks forward to playing basketball in Western’s Unified Basketball program, which brings students and people with intellectual disabilities together to play on the same teams.

She said she is “incredibly humbled and thankful to the Schulich Foundation and Western for the privilege of being named a Schulich Leader.”

“This scholarship provides me with the financial support to pursue my passions in chemistry and business and connects me with an inspiring community of scholars across the country. I look forward to applying my studies to create a positive impact on people and the planet through research and innovation.”

Western Schulich Leaders 2025

The following Western Schulich Leaders received $100,000 each and are pursuing degrees in The Faculty of Science:

Judy Gao, Caledonia, Ont.

Heidi Huang, Oakville, Ont.

Kate Klassen, Arva, Ont.

Faith Mastromartino, Keswick, Ont.

Gloriana Zheng, Markham, Ont.

The following Western Schulich Leaders received $120,000 each for students and are pursuing degrees in The Faculty of Engineering:

Nathan McCuaig, Barrie, Ont.

Georgia Pitblado, Chatham, Ont.

Keith Rubin, South River, Ont.

Yash Sharma, Brampton, Ont.

Ribal Zebian, London, Ont.