In a call to action responding to forces reshaping our world in real time, Western announced its All in Campaign on Sept. 26.

With the spirit that has driven transformative contributions over the generations – from sparking the idea for insulin to founding the field of wind engineering – All in will leverage Western’s legacy of excellence in research and education to create a better future for Canada and the world.

To address critical challenges of the 21st century, the campaign has three ambitious targets: engage 185,000 alumni through 1.5 million meaningful interactions to raise more than $1 billion.

Western President Alan Shepard said the campaign “calls on the imagination and resources of our community” to build a healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come.

“We are living through profound change across Canada and around the world – and the challenges we face are complex and urgent,” said Shepard. “At Western, collaboration and innovation are happening every day to address these challenges. But through this campaign, we have the power to do even more. All in will bring together alumni, students, faculty, and friends together to meet this moment.”

All in: A grand collaboration for Western, Canada and the world

Halfway there: More than $500M of record goal raised

All in is the largest fundraising and alumni engagement campaign in Western’s history. Well on its way to its record $1-billion goal, the campaign has already raised more than $500 million.

Gifts announced to date include:

–$30 million from Donald K. Johnson, MBA’63, LLD’07, to support the Donald K. Johnson Centre, a new Ivey Business School campus in downtown Toronto, where more people can access expanded while-you-work programs and executive education offerings. This greater presence in Canada’s financial capital strengthens connectivity with the business community and further elevates Ivey’s research.

–$20 million from ImpactWX, to launch the Canadian Severe Storms Laboratory, a research centre created to transform severe and extreme weather detection and documentation across the country, mitigating harm to Canadians and their properties.

–$10 million from the late William (Bill) Hodgins, BA’54, to support annual scholarships and awards in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, in perpetuity, ensuring humanities graduates can bring empathy, imagination, perspective, critical thinking and problem-solving skills to support solutions to global challenges.

–$10 million from Ron Schmeichel, JD’95, for the Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, a state-of-the-art facility where all students can cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset ─ preparing them to navigate uncertainty, solve complex problems and create value in whatever field they choose.

–$10 million from the Temerty Foundation, which powered groundbreaking research to uncover a path toward a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

–$9.2 million from Jeff, BA’82, and Shelley Parr to establish The Parr Centre for Thriving, a hub dedicated to student mental health and well-being, arming students with the resilience and coping skills to thrive and succeed in university, and in life.

“We thank our donors for this tremendous support and for setting the momentum to drive bold ideas and solutions forward,” said Karen Bertrand, vice-president (advancement). “Their generosity represents the all in spirit of our alumni, friends and partners, who recognize when they give through Western, they’re funding initiatives that will benefit Canada and the world.”

Bertrand also spoke to the significant role alumni play in giving their time and talent – from serving on the All in volunteer campaign cabinet, led by three esteemed co-chairs, to mentoring and engaging with students, attending campaign events or promoting Western’s strengths within their networks.

“By harnessing the power of our global alumni community, we will expand our reach and deepen Western’s influence in communities close to home and around the globe,” Bertrand said.

Campaign priorities: Tackling Canada’s toughest challenges, now

All in focuses on five areas where Western can deliver breakthrough solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges:

–Navigating new realities: Address the societal impacts of AI, climate change, global health crises, inequality, threats to democracy and youth mental health.

–Future-proofing our planet: Advance Canada’s transition to green energy, build on Western’s leadership in storms research and disaster preparedness and improve food sustainability and availability.

–Optimizing health for all: Propel pioneering research in neuroscience and neurodegenerative disease, accelerate biomedical innovation and personalized medicine and collaborate with communities to improve health outcomes and access to care.

–Turning curiosity into solutions: Transform new ideas into real-world impact and harness emerging technologies and interdisciplinary research.

–Preparing future leaders and global citizens: Today’s students are facing challenges and opportunities that are dynamic, interconnected and evolving at unprecedented speed. To thrive amid complexity and uncertainty means reimagining education itself. The All in campaign will ensure hands-on learning is part of every student’s experience and will provide more financial support and leadership pathways.

Shepard said the campaign will generate game-changing research while investing in the next generation of leaders.

“We have a chance to lead the kind of transformation the world needs while helping prepare global citizens who will champion real change. The time is now. The opportunity is in front of us – let’s make it happen, together.”

Visit All in to learn more.