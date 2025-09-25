When first-year kinesiology student Tessa Jackson came to the women’s varsity rugby training camp this summer, she wasn’t only following in her mother’s footsteps, she was continuing a family tradition that led both her parents to foster lasting alumni connections.

Tessa made the varsity team and has been helping to power the squad to an undefeated season so far. Her mother Angela (neé Donovan) Jackson, BMOS’00, cheers from the stands, often accompanied by several of her rugby teammates from the late 90s.

“We all loved the sport, so it was easy to connect right from the start and spend time together,” Angela said of her time at Western.

The camaraderie and competitive spirit they see on the field evoke fond memories of their role in the formative years of Western Mustangs women’s rugby.

“Young women these days have a much clearer pathway to play. They watch all the teams and talk to the coaches in advance,” Angela said. “When I first toured Western in 1996, I wasn’t expecting rugby to be an option for women.”



Women’s rugby community bonds at Western

Angela’s campus tour guide put her in touch with Natascha Wesch, MSc’98, PhD’09, BEd’15, a member of Canada’s national rugby squad who’d organized Western’s first varsity women’s rugby program in the mid 90s and went on to coach the team for over two decades. Wesch invited Angela to training camp two weeks before school started. She and the other new recruits were housed with veteran players from the team.

“That gave me instant friends, which was amazing. The upper-year players took us under their wings. They told us everything we needed to know about Western and the team.”

Three decades later, Tessa also discovered how Western’s process of billeting incoming players with older students during training camp smooths the transition to university life. Among 18 first-year players this season, Tessa quickly found herself among friends going through the same experiences.

“I feel like I have such a close community around me already,” Tessa said.

Angela has continued fostering that feeling of community by rallying women’s rugby alumni to attend the games. She has also been supporting the team over the last decade with donations to Western Athletics.

During Angela’s varsity days, members of the men’s and women’s rugby teams often socialized together, leading to her friendship with Simon-Peter Jackson, BA’98, the captain of his team. After both had graduated, Angela and Simon-Peter began dating and eventually married.

“We know of at least two other couples from the men’s and women’s teams who ended up marrying,” Angela said. “Now we have the nice connection of knowing people who also have children playing rugby on various university teams.”





From soccer to women’s rugby leadership

Rugby wasn’t Tessa’s first sport. In early childhood, she played soccer on a team her mom coached, but after the first couple years, Angela felt she didn’t have the soccer knowledge to coach older players.

“I asked Tessa if she wanted to try a sport both her dad and I understand well. My husband was still playing rugby at the time and I was coaching. The rugby club in Oakville had a fun family environment with parties and events, and it was something we could do together as a family,” Angela said.

Angela started coaching Tessa at age eight in no-contact flag rugby. By 13, tackling was introduced to the players.

“At first it was intimidating tackling boys – both boys and girls played together at the younger ages – but it was a gradual introduction that built my confidence,” Tessa said.

She now plays the position of fly half on the women’s team at Western, a leadership role that serves as a primary playmaker for both offense and defense.

“Your teammates really have to trust you and be able to listen to your voice, or else they won’t execute what you’re telling them.”



Western coaches build rugby excellence

Despite the rigorous training she was accustomed to at her high school – five morning practices per week – Tessa said the higher skill at the OUA level demands even more grit.

“It takes a lot of strength and confidence. It’s physical, it’s tough and it helps build who you are as a person by instilling the mindset that you have to get your job done on the field. Even if you’ve had a bad practice, you have to turn it around and focus.”

She credits the team’s coaching staff, headed by Josh Campbell, for building a successful team and developing their players.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“They’re really able to notice the little things and that makes a big difference,” she said. “They push us to give our best every single practice, game and workout. We all want to be the best and hold each other accountable. It’s a very supportive team.”

It was coaching that made the difference when Angela was considering her post-secondary choice thirty years ago.

“Compared to other schools at that time, Western’s rugby program was well developed under Natasha’s vision. That sealed my decision to come to Western. I wanted to be part of a competitive team. We made the OUA finals three out of four years,” she said.

Wesch played a foundational role in women’s rugby at Western. While still a Western student, she established a women’s rugby program that became a leading force and a development pathway for female rugby players at all levels. In 2019, she was inducted into the Rugby Canada Hall of Fame.

Wesch was part of the pioneering effort from female coaches and players to advance girls and women in rugby, leading to more than 25,000 female players in Canada today. That skill development is now shining on the world stage, as Canada’s Women’s Rugby team defeated New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup semifinals and advanced to the finals Sept. 27 against England.

Angela fully supports Tessa in her athletic pursuits, knowing the personal growth it can inspire.

“I just want her to enjoy rugby and grow as a player, student and person. I get emotional just talking about that, because so far she’s doing so well at Western. I couldn’t hope for anything more.”

Tessa plans to continue rugby throughout her kinesiology degree and even into graduate studies.

“I can’t see myself without rugby. It’s such a part of my identity.”