An exchange between the Don Wright Faculty of Music and the Daegu Opera House is showcasing rising opera singers on the global stage.

The inaugural performance exchange precipitated Western music grad and mezzo-soprano Hillary Tufford’s recent international debut in South Korea and will bring three Korean soloists to campus next month.

Located in Daegu, South Korea – one of London, Ont.’s sister UNESCO Cities of Music – the Daegu Opera House is Korea’s principal opera venue. It’s also home to the Young Artist Opern Studio, which supports the growth of new opera singers, including mezzo-soprano Haeun Kim, soprano Heekyung Park and bass Kyubo Na, who will perform Dec. 5 at von Kuster Hall.

The partnership between Western and the Daegu Opera House also includes future pedagogical and student exchanges, with a goal to foster global engagement and musical diplomacy, key priorities for the faculty and university.

“This is currently the only relationship of its kind in the opera world in Canada,” said Michael Kim, dean of the Don Wright Faculty of Music. “It will give our students a global education experience and because this is Korea’s major opera house, it really puts Western in front of some of the most elite music institutions in South Korea.”

Leadership for the collaboration comes from Kim, piano division coordinator Kyung Kim, Daegu Opera Studio intendant Kab-Gub Chung, with support from the Don Wright Faculty of Music Opera/Voice division, the London Arts Council and the City of London Music Office.

Mezzo-soprano Hillary Tufford’s global debut

Tufford, BMus’15, MMus’17, said she was proud to represent Western throughout a competitive audition process, by which she was selected to play Cherubino in the Daegu Opera House production of The Marriage of Figaro. The performance took place on Oct. 25, World Opera Day, and featured emerging artists under the age of 35 from seven countries.

“It was an amazing opportunity,” said Tufford, the only Canadian in a cast that included rising operatic voices from South Korea, the United States, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Italy and Spain.

She spent a month in Daegu, rehearsing and learning with her international castmates.

“Working with people from all parts of the world, you absorb a lot, hearing their stories about how they work in their home country, how they approach music learning and the rehearsal process. It was interesting to exchange ideas and wonderful to learn from the staff at Daegu Opera House, which is considered an ‘A-list’ house.”

Kim, who attended the concert as one of eight international panelists scouting the production, said Tufford delivered a “whimsical and vocally resplendent performance, enthusiastically received by the South Korean audience.”

“That’s no small feat, because South Korea is a very musical country, with extremely high standards,” Kim said.

Hillary Tufford’s path to Daegu paved with Western connections

Tufford’s journey to Daegu began in 2006, when, as a young adolescent, she saw recently retired professor Ted Baerg perform in the Stratford Festival Production of South Pacific.

“That was the first time I heard an operatic voice,” Tufford said. “I was totally spellbound and caught the bug.”

Inspired, she began studying classical piano and was soon singing in choirs. By high school, the St. Thomas, Ont. native started studying with Jody McDonald Groulx, BMus’93.

“Jody noticed I had a flair for a classical vocal style because I had a large voice and natural vibrato. She encouraged me to explore that and helped me audition for Western.”

Throughout her undergraduate and graduate degree, Tufford performed as a soprano, “but it never felt like I really had access to my full flexibility as a vocalist,” she said.

Tufford credits Sophie Roland, MA’02, MMus’02, chair and professor of voice and music performance studies, for helping her find her voice as a mezzo-soprano.

“She’s truly a technical wizard. We focused on technique, and within weeks it became obvious some of the barriers I had were because I was singing in the wrong voice type.”

While completing a yearlong study program at Western under Roland’s mentorship, Tufford solidified her technique, learning the required repertoire to work professionally as a mezzo soprano.

“This move changed the course of my career dramatically and I’m forever grateful,” Tufford said.

Developing deeper cultural relationships in divided times

Kim said the Western concert marking the Canadian debut of the Opernstudio soloists will “commemorate 60 plus years of diplomatic relations between Canada and South Korea.”

“One of the best ways to do that is through music,” he said. “South Korea is a real hub for the performing arts, producing a lot of the world’s top performing musicians.

“Our students and audience will have the chance to experience high-level artistry from some of South Korea’s most promising singers.”

The concert is free and will also be available to watch via livestream.

During their eight-day stay, the soloists will experience Canadian culture for the first time. They’ll also gain a deeper understanding of Western and its music program, building on knowledge Kim presented to Korean and international delegates during his visit.

“They didn’t really know much about Western before that, but it worked to my advantage,” Kim said, noting the delegates’ curiosity and positive feedback when seeing campus images and learning about Western’s areas of strength.

With a signed agreement to continue the Western and Daegu exchange, Kim hopes it will lay the groundwork for deeper cultural exchange for students and faculty.

“It’s these experiences of cultural exchange and diplomacy that will help overcome some of the nationalistic divisions we’re seeing in society today,” he said.

“Music truly is a universal language and constant between different cultures – and a significant way to bring people together.”