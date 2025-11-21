Western celebrated the diversity of its campus community and highlighted global opportunities during International Week, Nov. 17 to 21.
Western International offered a series of activities designed to connect, engage and share cultures from around the world. Students, staff and faculty took in artistic performances on stage, tested global recipes in a cooking competition and broadened their horizons all week.
Western News shares moments from International Week 2025:
The annual ‘Songs of Many Lands’ concert included performances in multiple languages. Musicians took to the stage in von Kuster Hall to share their songs. (Nyren Mo/Western International)
Western International volunteers in the UCC Atrium sharing information during International Week 2025. (Nyren Mo/Western International)
A contestant prepares a recipe during the Cultural Cooking Showdown in the Brescia School of Food and Nutritional Sciences kitchen. (Nyren Mo/Western International)
Ethiopian foods including traditional injera were part of the Cultural Cooking Showdown during International Week 2025. (Nyren Mo/Western International)
Judges taste test global dishes during the Cultural Cooking Showdown. The competition blends “culture, gastronomy and wellness in a delicious fusion of flavour and diversity.” (Nyren Mo/Western International)
Dancers perform during the Cultural Showcase, the kick-off event to International Week 2025, co-hosted by Western International and the University Students’ Council. (Nyren Mo/Western International)
The Cultural Showcase featured musical performances, dancing and many forms of art from countries around the world. (Nyren Mo/Western International)
A wellness event offered volunteers and visitors a creative outlet during International Week 2025. Colour and Connect was hosted by Western’s Wellness & Well-Being Peer 2 Peer program. (Nyren Mo/Western International)
‘The Persian Whirl of Sound’ concert featured Iranian musicians and music students from the Don Wright Faculty of Music. (Nyren Mo/Western International)