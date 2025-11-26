The Western Mustangs have more Academic All-Canadians – athletes honoured for their academic achievement – than any other university in Canada. Western ranked first nationally for U SPORTS athletes who maintained academic averages of 80 per cent or higher.

Across all varsity sports at Western in the 2024-25 academic year – including teams that compete outside of U SPORTS – 559 Mustangs achieved scholar-athlete status, which uses the same threshold, an 80 per cent academic average. All were recognized at the Mustangs Honours Breakfast on Nov. 26.

“This is an exceptional accomplishment, and it reflects the hard work, discipline and commitment our student-athletes bring every single day,” said Christine Stapleton, Western’s director of sports and recreation. “The determination, effort and drive of our student-athletes have made these results possible. I am incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”

The 559 scholar-athletes represent 45 per cent of all Mustangs who competed in the 2024-2025 season. Last year, 483 Mustangs student-athletes achieved the honour.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for our student-athletes and the entire Western community,” said Stephanie Hayne-Beatty, acting vice-provost (students). “Our faculties, schools and affiliated university colleges play an essential role in supporting student-athletes throughout their academic and athletic journeys. We’re grateful for their ongoing partnership with Western Sports and Recreation and the tremendous work they do behind the scenes to help our students thrive.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Faculty of Health Sciences topped the list at Western, with 118 scholar-athletes, followed by the Faculty of Science with 74 and the Faculty of Social Science with 106.

2025 Scholar-Athletes by Faculty

Faculty of Health Sciences: 117

Faculty of Social Science: 107

Faculty of Science: 74

Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies: 48

Faculty of Engineering: 46

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry: 41

Ivey Business School: 38

Huron University College: 26

Faculty of Education: 23

King’s University College: 21

Faculty of Arts and Humanities: 8

Faculty of Information and Media Studies: 4

Faculty of Law: 3

Don Wright Faculty of Music: 2

Continuing Studies: 1