Using stem cells delivered by custom-designed biomaterials into intervertebral discs – the tissues that function as cushions between the bones of the spine – Western’s Bone and Joint Institute is working on solutions to restore the function and structure of damaged or degenerative spinal discs.

The Bone and Joint Institute grand challenge interdisciplinary research team, co-led by Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professors Cheryle Séguin and Lauren Flynn, is developing a unique approach that could bring hope to patients who suffer daily from chronic back pain – one of the costliest health problems that impacts physical, mental, economic and social health.

There are currently no solutions available to restore joint function, the ability to flex and absorb load without pain, for the millions of people around the globe who live with chronic back pain.

Managing pain symptoms with a care team is the only option. This results in a very high number of costly visits to the emergency room, family doctors, surgeons, physiotherapists or alternative rehabilitation clinics, none of which come close to restoring people’s full quality of life.

“We want to create a product that would promote the rebuilding of damaged spinal discs, letting the body heal itself and restoring the structure and mechanical function of the disc – addressing the problem, not just the symptoms,” said Séguin, a physiology and pharmacology professor and acting chair of the department.

A unique research approach

Séguin’s research focus is spine intervertebral disc biology, in the context of common spine disorders and back pain. She realized early on that the complexity of repairing a degenerative disc would require a unique approach that engages partners with diverse expertise. That led her to Flynn, chair of the department of anatomy and cell biology, with expertise in applying natural biomaterials derived from the proteins found in native tissues to stimulate soft tissue regeneration, and Queen’s University professor Brian Amsden, an expert in synthetic biomaterials that can be tuned to be injectable and also restore mechanical function.

“We’ve made important contributions to our respective fields, but to get new ideas for back pain to the finish line, it’s necessary to bring diverse expertise together,” Séguin said.

“We are combining knowledge and techniques with different ingredients so we can make something new. To us, that’s the exciting part – working at the interface between disciplines to develop breakthrough products.” – Cheryle Séguin, physiology and pharmacology professor at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry

The Bone and Joint team is planning ahead, by collaborating with researchers across Canada and the U.S. who will help to validate and test their treatment strategies when ready.

Team members include McGill professor Lisbet Haglund, who specializes in simulating the human spine using bioreactor platforms, Dmitriy Sheyn at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a non-profit hospital in Los Angeles, who skillfully analyzes treatments using pre-clinical disc degeneration models and Dr. Albert Yee at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, an expert in evaluating clinical delivery options. Their insights are instrumental in informing the developmental stages of new biomaterials and stem cell treatments, Flynn said.

From idea to lab to patients

New interdisciplinary research programs like this often start with conversations between passionate researchers who share common interests. Séguin and Flynn said they’re grateful for seed funding, trainee awards and the interdisciplinary environment provided by the Bone and Joint Institute, which they described as crucial elements to turn their ideas into action.

“The trainees are the ones that allow us to build the bridges. I didn’t have a background in intervertebral discs. I worked with other soft connective tissues. Cheryle and I connected at Bone and Joint Institute events and saw the synergy, and the trainees funded by the institute made it work,” said Flynn.

After ten years working on this research idea, Séguin and Flynn are now gaining traction and securing major funds including a $960,000 project grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and an Impact Award of 270K from the Stem Cell Network.

Though their work is still in the early stages from a new treatment standpoint – focused on materials development and cell culture experiments to study how stem cells respond to their unique biomaterials – the researchers are excited about the impact potential.

“We need to test and adjust ingredients to improve outcomes, safety and efficiency, so we are still years away from getting our products to patients,” Flynn said. “But the potential is huge for our health care system, and more importantly, for millions of people who may be able to live and work free of pain.”