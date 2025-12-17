After 18 years as head coach of Mustangs football, Greg Marshall is retiring from Western.

Recognized as one of the most influential leaders in Canadian university football, Marshall has built an impressive program at Western, leading the Mustangs to nine Yates Cup titles and two Vanier Cup wins.

In 2022, he received the David ‘Tuffy’ Knight Award as Ontario University Athletics (OUA) coach of the year, a title he’s earned six times with the Mustangs, on top of back-to-back U SPORTS coach of the year honours in 2018 and 2019.

Christine Stapleton, director of sports and recreation, said Marshall made his mark as one of the finest coaches to lead the Mustangs.

“Greg’s energy and passion for the game is like no other, but what makes him so special is how much he truly cares,” said Stapleton. “The hours he puts into planning and preparation are only matched by how much he looks out for his student-athletes, coaches and support staff. He truly bleeds purple, and we are so grateful for everything he has done for the program, our department and the university community.”

Marshall will remain head coach until his replacement is recruited and plans to support the team through the transition.

From Mustangs to CFL champ and back again

Marshall’s history with Western began as a student-athlete, playing fullback from 1978 to 1982 under Darwin Semotiuk and leading the Mustangs to three consecutive provincial championships at the Yates Cup. He earned the Yates MVP title in 1980, along with the Hec Crighton award as Canada’s top collegiate player.

The two-time OUA all-star was named Western’s Athlete of the Year in 1982.

After earning his bachelor of arts in physical education, he was drafted to the CFL, winning the Grey Cup as an Edmonton Elk (formerly the Edmonton Eskimos) in 1982, just months after his final season with the Mustangs. After two more seasons with the Elks, knee injuries ended his playing career.

Marshall returned to Western in 1985, earning his bachelor of education. As a young teacher, first in Stratford, and then London, Ont., he stayed with the Mustangs, as assistant coach and then offensive coordinator, helping to secure two Vanier Cup national championships for Western.

In 1997, he became head coach of the McMaster Marauders, taking the fledgling team to four straight Yates Cup titles, from 2000 to 2003. His success once again saw him recruited to the CFL, this time as a coach for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He was the first Canadian-born and first university coach to be named directly to a head coach position within the CFL.

In 2006, Marshall returned to Western, becoming head coach upon Larry Haylor’s retirement in 2007.

At the helm, Marshall worked hard to create a strong team culture, while instilling a solid work ethic in training and on the field. His approach helped grow one of Canada’s most decorated football programs and attract elite university athletes who also excel academically.

“As head coach for almost two decades, Greg has made a tremendous impact on Mustangs Football,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “Beyond his dedication and love for the win, he shows incredible leadership on and off the field – our heartfelt thanks for his deep commitment to Western.”

‘I love what I do, but it’s the right time’

“When you first start coaching, you think it’s about winning,” Marshall said. “Part of your growth as a coach is realizing it’s something more than that. It’s about building a culture of caring for people, looking after them and being respectful and inclusive. Winning happens when you create that environment.”

“I always tell my players, ‘You’re going to win games, you’re going to lose games, and you’ll soon realize it’s just a game; it’s a sport.’ But what’s neat is you develop these amazing friendships because of your association with this sport. That’s what’s most important.” – Greg Marshall, Western Mustangs football coach

As Marshall built the program, he’s built memories too, watching his players develop as athletes and people.

“It’s amazing. They come in at 17 or 18 and they’re a little intimidated, a bit afraid and still growing. For some, it’s their first time being away from home,” Marshall said.

“It’s incredible to see them grow over the five or six years they play and to become men – doctors, lawyers, teachers – and start all sorts of careers. You go to their weddings, and they send you pictures of their babies. It’s such a rewarding experience.”

Announcing his retirement has been bittersweet.

“I love what I do, but it’s the right time for me,” Marshall said. “I’ll have a chance to say my goodbyes and support the team through the transition before ending this chapter. I want to ensure I leave the Mustangs in a good spot.”

Retirement will give him the chance to travel with his wife Joan, BA’84, BEd’85, their kids and soon-to-be six grandchildren – all under three years of age.

Even after his coaching career comes to a close, he’ll continue to nurture the relationships that have been at the heart of nearly two decades at Western.

“You remember the wins, you remember the losses, but most of all, you remember the people. That’s not going away with retirement. I’ll still have this amazing network of friends, relationships I’ve developed through football, that will continue to grow.”