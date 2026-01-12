Many Canadians start the new year with attempts to abstain from alcohol and cannabis for the month of January. However, this all-or-nothing approach to a healthier lifestyle may be unsustainable for many due to complex biological and psychosocial drivers that trigger substance use in the first place. Fear not, abstinence isn’t the only option.

Moderation-management techniques such as alternating alcoholic drinks with mocktails and harm-reduction strategies, such as opting for light beers, light seltzers and cannabis strains with a higher CBD-to-THC ratio, are evidence-based options.

Please note, this article is intended for individuals who use substances regularly or heavily on special occasions and not for individuals who meet the criteria for a substance use disorder.

As a health and rehabilitation scientist and assistant professor, I have spent 15 years researching the complexities of substance use and recovery. But my insights aren’t just academic. I have lived this reality for over two decades.

My career and auto-ethnographic research, including Cocaine Confessions, have taught me that transforming one’s relationship with substances is not a matter of character, morality or willpower. It requires a precise, deep understanding of the biological, psychosocial and environmental factors that influence this behaviour.

Chronic substance use and the brain

According to a recent report, more than half of Canadians exceed Canada’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines of no more than two standard drinks per week. Another government report revealed that six per cent of Canadians exceed Canada’s Lower-Risk Cannabis Use Guidelines, which recommend occasional use of no more than one to two puffs of 10 per cent THC or lower.

For many Canadians who exceed low-risk use guidelines, New Year’s Day marks an opportunity for self-improvement through initiatives like “Dry January” or embarking on a cannabis tolerance break or “T-break.” Though well-intentioned, abstinence-based resolutions often lead to higher rates of relapse because these approaches reduce complex human behaviour to an on-off switch that can presumably be controlled with the power of choice, discipline or selecting a safe environment.

Heavy or chronic substance use disrupts the prefrontal cortex, which is the part of the brain responsible for exercising willpower and impulse control. Think of this part of the brain as the brakes of a car; if someone consumes substances in a way that exceeds Canada’s guidelines, these brakes begin to wear out. At the same time, this type of use hyperactivates the brain’s reward system, which is like keeping the gas pedal pressed to the floor.

As a result, attempting abstinence is essentially asking the driver to stop their speeding car with worn-out brakes. In other words, quitting substances “cold turkey,” even for a month, requires a compromised brain to work perfectly, which is an enormous task.

Changing relationship with alcohol or cannabis

The sociocultural environment is responsible for shaping social norms and individual behaviour. It affects behaviour change by strongly influencing an individual’s values, beliefs, attitudes and access to resources. While Dry January and T-breaks normalize abstinence, they create a pass-fail binary for those struggling to quit “cold turkey.”

Alcohol and cannabis are deeply woven into the fabric of Canadian culture, frequently appearing at social gatherings such as first dates, sporting events, concerts and birthdays. The presence and consumption of these substances in these settings can create social pressure and triggers for those attempting to abstain. Abstinence-based initiatives can inadvertently stigmatize individuals who “relapse” or “slip up,” fostering feelings of shame and failure for these people.

Consequently, these individuals may resort to social isolation, a response that often unintentionally reinforces the desire to consume substances. While abstinence is a worthy long-term goal for many, starting with evidence-based moderation-management techniques and harm-reduction strategies offers practical and sustainable approaches for individuals to begin transforming their relationship with alcohol or cannabis.

Effective behaviour change

Effective and sustainable behaviour change strategies are backed by rigorous scientific research, which means they have a proven track record of producing lasting, positive results in real-world settings. Moderation-management techniques focus on when you use and how much you use. For both alcohol and cannabis, some of these strategies include limiting frequency of use to occasional consumption (for example, weekends only) and logging the time, place and amount of substance consumed.

Harm-reduction strategies focus on how you use to minimize damage. For both alcohol and cannabis, some of these strategies include avoiding mixing substances and consuming smaller quantities of lower potency products (for example, beer and lemonade cocktail, and cannabis strains with a CBD:THC ratio of 20:1, 10:1 or 5:1).

Initiatives like Dry January and T-breaks have good intentions, but these all-or-nothing approaches are oversimplified and can inadvertently result in overconsuming at the end of the month or triggering a cycle of shame if someone “relapses” or “slips up.” Instead, making incremental changes and practical shifts in when and how you consume alcohol or cannabis offers a sustainable alternative and can help you create a healthier relationship with these substances.

Eric Andrew Collins, Assistant Professor in the School of Health Studies, Western University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Expert Insight reflects the perspective and scholarly interest of Western faculty members and is not an articulation of official university policy on issues being addressed.