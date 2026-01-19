From paper to laptops to the products used to keep campus clean, every dollar Western spends has social, environmental and ethical impacts – bringing opportunities to drive positive change through responsible purchasing decisions.

As part of its strategic plan, Towards Western at 150, the university integrates sustainability in sourcing goods and vendors, including meeting its overall environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

To help employees ensure every purchase counts, Western’s procurement services group developed a sustainable procurement program. Building on more than a decade of successful initiatives at Western, the program embeds sustainability considerations into all aspects of procurement, including sourcing strategies, supplier engagement and staff training.

The program has helped establish Western as a leader in sustainable procurement among Canadian post-secondary institutions and was recently recognized by the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC), a global community promoting procurement for positive impact.

Western recognized as national, global leader in sustainable procurement

The SPLC honoured Western with its 2025 Leadership Award for “overall program,” commending its “exceptional dedication and innovation in integrating sustainability into core procurement practices.”

Kristen McGill, director of procurement services, said the international recognition was gratifying for her team, who collaborated with internal units and external partners to set a new standard for responsible procurement.

“It’s a testament to the breadth and depth of our program and the extent Western has embedded sustainability into all of our procurement practices, systems and tools,” McGill said. “The more exciting part is the opportunity to share our progress and approaches and, hopefully, inspire other institutions to follow similar practices.”

What is sustainable procurement?

Sustainable procurement prioritizes products and services with the lowest environmental impact and the greatest social and ethical benefits – while still attaining the best overall value.

“In a decentralized purchasing environment, this becomes a shared responsibility,” McGill said. “All purchases are required to consider incorporating ESG and ethical criteria into the supplier selection process. This includes considering the environmental impact of your purchase and the human rights practices of the vendor.”

As a sector leader in responsible supply chain management, Western has implemented a Supplier Code of Conduct and complies with the federal government’s Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act.

McGill represents Western as co‑chair of CASPAR, a Canada‑wide inter‑university working group on sustainable procurement that promotes best practices, modern slavery awareness and ESG education. Western also participates in a similar working group of Ontario‑based universities that develops training and awareness initiatives related to sustainable procurement.

Want to shop sustainably at Western? There’s a guide for that

For help in making responsible purchasing choices, McGill said staff and faculty should review Western’s online Sustainable Procurement Guide to learn key practices and how to navigate Financial Services’ sustainable procurement website. Online resources include “before you buy” tips, office product factsheets and information on verifying sustainable products through eco-labels and supplier certifications.

McGill also encourages staff to take part in an online training module to learn more about modern slavery awareness.

“This issue is of growing concern in the global supply chain, though it might be new to staff, who might not always consider it in the same way they think about environmental impact when making their purchases,” McGill said.

Mustang Market, Western’s online purchasing platform, provides access to sustainable supplies, such as sugar sheet or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) paper for printers.

McGill said most of the campus community now uses FSC or sugar sheet, a carbon neutral paper made from recycled sugar cane fibre.

When making purchasing decisions, staff should consult Western’s Mustang Market and preferred vendor lists, and shop local to support southwestern Ontario economic development, reduce transportation costs and avoid direct import tariffs where applicable. In addition, buyers should consider social enterprises and equity-deserving and Indigenous businesses when soliciting quotes.

Practicing, promoting sustainability as a Western employee

As Western continues to work toward a sustainable future, McGill said individual staff members can make an impact, even if they aren’t directly responsible for purchasing.

“We all use supplies. Just being cognizant of the type of paper you’re using and asking questions about the other products you rely on helps,” she said.

“People understand sustainability is important, but they might not always associate it with buying decisions. Through our program and ongoing training, we’re working to continue to raise awareness and build momentum.”

