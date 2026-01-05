From examining elephant behaviour in South African national parks to crafting a post-apocalyptic novel set in southern Ontario, the latest winners of the Western Libraries Undergraduate Research Award (WLURA) tackled questions spanning history, public health, conservation and creative writing, all while making exceptional use of Western’s library resources.

Arman Golshani, Diya Gupta, Kennedy Jamieson, Megha Malhotra and Delicia Wong are recipients of the 2025 WLURAs, which recognize outstanding undergraduate research across all programs at Western. Winners are chosen based on their use of library and archival resources, insightful reflections on the research process and adherence to proper citation practices.

Applicants were required to submit a research project from one of their courses, accompanied by reflections on four questions about their research process and a bibliography in the citation style of their discipline. This year’s winning projects explored Nazi propaganda in the Middle East, Indigenous approaches to mental health care and community water fluoridation, among other fields.

Kennedy Jamieson, BSc’25, whose honours thesis examined whether elephants in protected areas recognize they are safe from human threats, found the application process was valuable in itself.

“Reflecting on these experiences deepened my appreciation for fundamental skills including literature searching, academic writing and critical thinking.” – Kennedy Jamieson, BSc’25

Delicia Wong, BSc’25, now pursuing a master’s degree, won for her submission of a young adult novel excerpt. She discovered a solid research foundation is just as essential for artistic projects as scientific papers.

“While completing the WLURA application, I realized that creative work often requires substantial research and background knowledge,” she said.

Diya Gupta’s scoping review compared Western medicine and Indigenous approaches to care for bipolar disorder among Indigenous peoples in Canada. For Gupta, BMSc’25, the wealth of resources available through Western Libraries – and the staff who helped her navigate them – transformed her research process.

“When I first started, I had no idea how to create an effective search strategy or even how to stay organized with so many sources,” Gupta said. “Sitting down with library staff and having them walk me through the process – everything from refining keywords to managing citations – made a huge difference.”

WLURA winners receive a $1,000 scholarship. Their projects can be accessed through Western’s Open Repository.

Arman Golshani

Winning submission: Nazi Propaganda in the Middle East and North Africa

Arman Golshani is a second-year economics student with plans to attend law school. He has a longstanding passion for history, geopolitics and international relations, and serves as a junior editor for The Mirror, Western’s undergraduate history journal.

“In addition to reinforcing the importance of having physical libraries where students can work and freely access academic materials, the WLURA application helped me recognize how crucial it is to have knowledgeable staff who can guide students in making full use of our available resources.”

Diya Gupta

Winning submission: Exploring the Differences between Western Medicine and Indigenous Approaches in Care for Bipolar Disorder among Indigenous Peoples in Canada: A Scoping Review

Diya Gupta recently graduated with a bachelor of medical sciences specializing in One Health, a field that explores the connections between human, animal and environmental health. Growing up across multiple countries in East Africa inspired her research in bioarchaeology, where she studies ancient skeletal remains with evidence of disease and disability. She aspires to become a physician who integrates anthropological insight into clinical practice.

“Looking back, those skills changed the way I approach research in general, especially when working on complex, interdisciplinary topics like bioarchaeology and cultural healthcare practices.”

Kennedy Jamieson

Winning submission: Do Elephants in Protected Areas Know That They Are Protected?

Kennedy Jamieson graduated with a bachelor of science in biology, with an honours specialization in biodiversity and conservation. She earned the gold medal for her specialization and plans to pursue a research-based master’s degree in wildlife biology, focusing on human-wildlife coexistence.

“The WLURA prompted me to critically examine each stage of my research process, from the initial inspiration and early meetings with my supervisors, to the guidance I received from a Western librarian.”

Megha Malhotra

Winning submission: The Case for Mandatory Community Water Fluoridation: A Public Health Imperative

Megha Malhotra recently graduated with an honours degree in medical sciences. Alongside her academic work, she has spent eight years supporting refugees and immigrants adapting to life in Canada. She plans to attend dental school and focus on improving oral health care for marginalized populations.

“The process encouraged me to think critically about my own approach to discovery and how to apply these research skills in future projects. It reminded me that strong research is not only about the final product, but also about the systems, tools and strategies that make it possible.“

Delicia Wong

Winning submission: World’s End Record: A Novel Excerpt

Delicia Wong recently graduated with an honours specialization in genetics and a major in computer science. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in pathology and laboratory medicine at Western. Outside of academia, she enjoys writing, art and attending concerts, and hopes to complete the full manuscript of her novel.

“Given the interdisciplinary nature of my research, I explored resources I had not used before, such as research guides and speaking with a librarian to find relevant sources.”