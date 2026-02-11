When Noah Matsakawo-Fugar, BMSc’25, began his undergraduate degree at Western University, he did not imagine he would emerge as a leader at a local manufacturer, start a new club or work in a full-time supervisory role right after graduation – one where tasting ice cream is a daily job requirement. It all began with a leadership program for Black students that empowers them through hands-on work experience.

The medical sciences graduate participated in the second cohort of Western’s Black Leadership University Experience program (Western B.L.U.E.) during his third year, including a placement at Nestlé Canada’s ice cream division, in London, Ont. Throughout Matsakawo-Fugar’s work experience, two Nestlé managers provided mentorship he considers critical for his professional development.

“My mentors had a profound effect on me,” Matsakawo-Fugar said. “They guided me through so many important aspects of working in an organization like Nestlé: managing stakeholders, growing influence, building trust and understanding what everyone needs to work together successfully.”

Matsakawo-Fugar’s work-integrated learning became a launching point, leading to his current employment at Nestlé. He was one of Black students accepted into Western B.L.U.E., a program that combines mentorship, leadership training, professional development workshops and paid work placements. Each year 20 new students enter B.L.U.E. and spend 15 hours weekly working on challenges identified by the host organizations. Each student is paired with a dedicated mentor from the organization, who provides Western with progress updates on the student’s learning goals during their five-month placement.



Leadership program for Black students opens opportunity

Matsakawo-Fugar worked alongside two mentors at Nestlé to reduce material usage variance – a key metric analyzed in production. The project was aimed at boosting sustainability and quality, while reducing waste coming off a production line.

“I looked specifically at the Drumstick lines. There’s a lot going on in each one,” Matsakawo-Fugar said. “One of my mentors gave me some good approaches for narrowing my focus and considering problems with this work and solutions that could be implemented. That helped me both here and in school.”

Matsakawo-Fugar’s newly acquired skills in the Western B.L.U.E. program helped embolden him to take on a new leadership role on campus. In 2024, he co-founded the USC-ratified organization Pangea, a multicultural social club.

“Some of the workflows that a big organization uses can even be applied to our school club. The tools I learned at Nestlé helped our executive team streamline tasks,” he said.

Work-integrated learning leads to job prospects

After his Western B.L.U.E. experience ended, Matsakawo-Fugar was hired at Nestlé for the two following summers. Now, he’s working there on a full-time contract as a factory hygienist supervisor, ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness, safety and compliance with hygiene protocols. Matsakawo-Fugar said his Western education helped prepare him for this work.

“Having a science background and an understanding of physics helps me understand cleaning protocols, conductivity and the way air flows in the factory. For example, air needs to flow away from the production line so no contaminants get in,” Matsakawo-Fugar said.

In addition to overseeing sanitation processes, he performs daily evaluations of the sensory specs of the ice cream.

“Our team looks for any cracks in the coating or cone, or if the cone is over or underfilled. My favourite part is making sure the taste is just right. Our operators do that as well, but it’s nice to be a part of the team that does that final check before it’s released to the market,” he said.

Matsakawo-Fugar says work-integrated learning during school gives new graduates a competitive advantage when applying for jobs. Western B.L.U.E. opened the door for him to demonstrate his talent in a leadership role.

“Being able to give my feedback on new products coming to the factory and have it be taken into consideration is pretty cool.”

Building leadership through mentorship and networks

Since its launch in 2022, Western B.L.U.E. has partnered with multiple organizations across sectors and supported students in securing internships and employment opportunities aligned with their career goals. The program is also building a robust and expanding network of mentors. That momentum is evident at Nestlé, where Matsakawo-Fugar has transitioned from mentee to mentor and is now guiding Western B.L.U.E. participant Yeni Shekan, a fourth-year chemical engineering student, as she undertakes a project to enhance employee understanding of Good Manufacturing Practices.

“What I want to impart to Yeni is what my mentor really stressed with me – the power of people and the power of building successful working relationships through in-person connections.”

Shekan appreciates Matsakawo-Fugar’s mentorship, encouragement and guidance to pivot from the classroom to a corporate office.

“Noah’s support is helping me grow. Since he’s close to my age and a previous mentee, I feel comfortable asking whatever questions I’m curious about without judgement,” she said.

Matsakawo-Fugar said Western B.L.U.E. helps address systemic barriers that prevent talented Black students from accessing opportunities, including disparities in management roles and persistently lower employment rates for Black populations in Canada aged 25 to 54.

“Knowing that Black people tend to have lower employment rates compared to the rest of the population, Western B.L.U.E. provides important opportunities for Black students to be able to make up that difference,” he said.

The Western B.L.U.E. program runs from September to March each year. Applications for the next cohort open in September, with placements starting in November 2026. Both Matsakawo-Fugar and Shekan encourage other organizations to consider hosting Western B.L.U.E. students, noting how undergrads can bring value to the company.

“Yeni comes to us with a chemical engineering background. The first time I showed her the production floor, she immediately recognized the components we work with,” Matsakawo-Fugar said. “With her technical skills, she gave me some ideas for what’s possible. It’s already showing me how much a student can teach you.”

Learn more about how Western is preparing future leaders and global citizens.