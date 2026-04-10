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As London, Ont. celebrates 200 years since its founding in 1826, a new initiative shines a light on local history. Through Forest City Facts, students and faculty from Western’s master of arts in the public history field are helping to uncover stories that have shaped – and continue to shape – the city.

Spearheaded by the London and Middlesex Historical Society, in partnership with the City of London and Western public history, Forest City Facts spotlight people, places and events that have made a lasting impact on London’s past and present. The project includes 200 vignettes.

Western’s MA in the public history field has played a big role. Each of the seven students in the field produced 10 of the 100-word fact sheets, covering the research and writing for 70 facts in total.

“This partnership is really fitting because it also occurs within our 40th anniversary year, making Western’s MA public history field the oldest of its kind in Canada,” said Mike Dove, professor and director of public history.

It equips students with knowledge and skills to promote historical research to larger audiences.

“Over the past 40 years, our graduate students have been working to bring local stories to life – to preserve them and to share them for generations of Londoners to come.” – Mike Dove, professor and director of public history

Bringing local stories to life

Public history student Erin Case focused on arts and music for her Forest City Facts. She said the stories she researched revealed the creative talent tied to London, Ont.

“The main theme is discovering how much creative work has come out of London, and how that’s contributed to the rest of the country and internationally,” said Case.

From globally recognized performers to lesser-known cultural moments such as ‘Canadian Please,’ a viral music video filmed along the Thames River, her entries highlight the city’s cultural reach and influence as Canada’s first UNESCO City of Music.

Beth Zentner examined manufacturing and businesses that shape the city. Among her entries is Yaya’s Kitchen.

Founded more recently, in 2017, Zentner explained that new businesses also play a meaningful role in the city’s history by sharing cultures with residents and supporting other local businesses.

“Yaya’s incorporates a lot of storytelling into their food, and they source many local ingredients,” said Zentner. “Their dishes showcase a blend of Black, African and Caribbean culture and traditions.”

Students also explored history connected to Western‘s campus, delving into the legacy of the Mustangs football team – first formed as a rugby team before morphing into football – and the Grad Club’s influence on campus life.

History PhD candidate Liam Clifford took a creative approach in his entry, ‘Ode to Grad Club,’ using poetry to emphasize the Grad Club’s role in fostering a sense of community among students, alumni and visitors, illustrating how history can be built on lived experiences and shared spaces.

Connecting to the broader community

The students relied on interviews and archival research through Western Libraries Archives and Special Collections. Beyond written entries, students are also developing podcasts and social media content to share the facts with a wider audience.

“People who have an anecdote or a story – anything from a local grocer to a local resident whose volunteer achievements deserve to be recognized – should consider contributing. It’s a way that we’re giving some control back to the community, encouraging them to participate in collecting and making history,” said public history graduate Taylor Northwood, MA‘25, executive member of the London and Middlesex Historical Society. “Twenty years from now, we hope the Forest City Facts will be looked to for information and be able to really connect the broader community.”

One entry, ‘The house that love built,’ written by the late history professor and Cronyn Observatory curator Mark Tovey, BA’95, highlights the fascinating origins of the “Sweet Marie” chocolate bar, weaving together his love of music, drama and architecture.

“Mark, who was a noted local historian, lived a few blocks from the Cy Warman house (100 Cheapside St.) which was purchased using the royalties from a poem Warman wrote to propose to his wife Marie,” said Dove. “The poem was adapted as a famous song which was later featured in a Hollywood movie.”

Dove also contributed an entry on the iconic O Pee Chee Company, Canada’s foremost manufacturer of gum, candy and trading cards based in London, Ont. He is currently producing a documentary about the company, with hopes of submitting it to a film festival.

“The diverse and well-rounded facts show that it’s not just what happened 200 years ago, history is also about the communities of people that live here today. Everybody has a story to tell,” said Robin Armistead, manager of Culture Services at the City of London.

The facts are published on the City of London’s bicentennial website, with entries being added throughout the year. Plans are also underway to display the facts on lawn signs stretching from Gibbons Park to Western’s campus, creating a walkable history experience, as well as on permanent signage along the Thames Valley Parkway.

Future plans include showcasing the facts at community events, community centres and incorporating them into longer-term installations at Museum of London.

“This initiative recognizes and celebrates London’s history. We hope this will spark meaningful discussions about our city now and drive inspiration for the future, what London can aspire to be,” said Armistead.

Learn more about how Western is navigating new realities.