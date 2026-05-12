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Starting last fall, some Londoners who attend 55+ fitness programs at recreation centres throughout the city arrived at class to find a handful of Western University students setting up a station equipped with chairs and blood pressure monitors. Comprised of kinesiology students from the Faculty of Health Sciences, the small group was offering participants the option of having their blood pressure measured as part of a new, student-run community initiative coordinated through the Canadian Centre for Activity and Aging (CCAA) at Western.

According to a February 2026 Heart and Stroke Foundation report, the number of Canadians with high blood pressure (a leading risk factor for heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease and dementia) has reached an all-time high of more than 8.2 million, having risen every year since 2000.

“All of the big scary diseases that we don’t want are, in many cases, linked to blood pressure,” said CCAA scientific director Kevin Shoemaker, who conducts research on blood pressure regulation.

“We know that by the age of 60 or above, half of Canadians are going to be hypertensive, but, roughly, only half of those are going to know it,” since the condition typically doesn’t cause symptoms, Shoemaker added.

Many people only learn they have high blood pressure after experiencing a serious consequence.

“Often, hypertension is a risk factor we can modify using behaviour, such as exercise and diet,” Shoemaker said. “The best way to treat hypertension is to catch it early – but if you don’t know you have it, you’re probably not going to do those things.”

Ideally, people would get regular blood pressure checks through their primary care provider, but one in five Canadian adults don’t have access to a regular provider, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

Screenings offered at fitness classes

With approximately 800 Londoners over 55 attend fitness classes led by CCAA-trained, city-employed instructors, Shoemaker came up with the idea of giving participants the opportunity to have their blood pressure measured by health sciences students trained in the proper technique.

“It’s basically leveraging the number of people we see, and leveraging motivated students who get course credit for this work,” Shoemaker explained.

While the initial idea may have been Shoemaker’s, a key group of motivated students then assumed ownership, under the leadership of CCAA research coordinator Tony Adebero.

“We have a team of upper-year Faculty of Health Sciences students that helped develop and launch the initiative,” said student lead Zeyad Alyas, a third-year kinesiology student and CCAA research assistant. His fellow team members are Michelle Joan Borland, Erhaha Nyamuli (Raphael) and Grace Murphy.

Since the program began, the team has screened over 400 community members and has established eight community partner locations throughout the City of London.

“We go out and screen older adults before their class, following a very standardized, evidence-based protocol,” Alyas added. He conducted the background research necessary to determine which blood pressure devices are validated by Hypertension Canada, and the steps needed to ensure readings are as accurate as possible.

Blood pressure technique crucial

Incorrect technique, which is very common, can yield faulty results. (How common? In one patient study, for instance, just three per cent measured their blood pressure correctly. And even doctors aren’t immune: another study found that only 23 per cent of cardiologists performed the measurement accurately.)

“For example, if someone doesn’t tighten the cuff enough, the reading could be artificially high,” said Alyas. If an individual actually has hypertension, which then goes undiagnosed and untreated for some time, “that could cause vascular damage, brain damage or kidney damage downstream,” he explained.

Once an individual’s blood pressure measurement is completed, the card they’re given also specifies whether the reading falls into a low, medium or high-risk category.

“Then we usually come back to the screening sites after six weeks, so people can bring their card, have their blood pressure taken again, and we can record trends.”

Jacqueline Sabourin, 62, took the students up on their offer when program representatives visited her level 1 fitness class at Byron Optimist Community Centre earlier this year. Since she had been taking medications to control her blood pressure for roughly 25 years, Sabourin, who has a family history of heart disease, was taken aback by the results.

“Grace told me my blood pressure was on the low side, and although it wasn’t drastic, she suggested that I contact my doctor if I had questions,” Sabourin recalled. About a year earlier, in response to health concerns, Sabourin had made sweeping lifestyle changes that included improving her diet, practicing stress management techniques and regularly attending exercise classes – all of which likely drove a drop in her blood pressure.

The student’s suggestion, “triggered me to reach out and ask my doctor if I could reduce my dosage,” Sabourin noted. “She said to go ahead and cut it in half.” Still, when the students returned six weeks later, Sabourin’s blood pressure ws even a little lower than before. Her physician gave the go-ahead to stop the medication.

“I was able to eliminate it altogether,” Sabourin said. “No more blood pressure medication. I feel wonderful. I’m beyond thrilled.”

Elizabeth Duffy, 75, also took advantage of the program when representatives visited her level 2 strength and cardio fitness class at Earl Nicols Arena. She doesn’t see her physician all that often, and using a public blood pressure monitor at the pharmacy hadn’t crossed her mind.

“When they offered to take my blood pressure, I thought, why wouldn’t I take advantage and get checked when they’re right there?” she said. “My blood pressure is excellent,” she added.

‘Super rewarding’ work

For Alyas, who plans on going on to medical school to become a family physician, participating in the program has offered a window into the connection between community and research conducted at the CCAA. He believes that by raising awareness of the importance of blood pressure management, the program has, “made people eager and excited to know about their health.” However, many participants don’t have easy access to screening or guidance on proper blood pressure measurement.

“Being able to help them and provide that information has been very meaningful to me. It’s been super-rewarding.”

Screenings will run throughout the summer, with students attending fitness classes at partner sites across the city. As a learning experience, the program has been so successfu that it’s now integrated into a kinesiology course as a practical, experiential learning opportunity, Alyas said.

“We hope to get as many students involved as possible.”

As a result, Faculty of Health Sciences students in the School of Kinesiology will continue to offer blood pressure screenings during the 2026-27 academic year.

“It’s good for Western, it’s good for students, it’s good for the exercise participants and for the city,” said Shoemaker. “The CCAA is excited to see this simple initiative be this impactful.”

Learn more about how Western is optimizing health for all.