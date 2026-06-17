Western News shares a few of the highlights from spring convocation:
A graduate waves to loved ones in the audience as she crosses the stage at convocation. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Nearly 8,900 students graduated this June, with more than 6,700 attending spring convocation events. Nine ceremonies were held at Canada Life Place from June 8 to 12. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Cortney Golkar-Dakin (Sâkihitowin Awâsis) hoods honorary degree recipient Elizabeth Akiwenzie, an Indigenous knowledge keeper and cultural educator, as part of a convocation ceremony. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Graduates and their supporters filled Dundas Place outside the arena to celebrate after convocation ceremonies. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Dave and Mike Wessinger, founders of PointClickCare, address graduates during a convocation ceremony. The siblings received honorary degrees from Western. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communciations)
More than 6,700 students crossed the stage during spring convocation, the culmination of many years of work. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Friends, families and loved ones gather with graduates on campus for photos after convocation ceremonies. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
A graduate poses with their furry friend during convocation celebrations on campus. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
UC Hill is a frequent photo backdrop for gradutes who take photos with the iconic landmark on campus before or after their convocation ceremony. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)