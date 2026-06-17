More than 6,700 Western University graduates from all disciplines crossed the stage during spring convocation at Canada Life Place, marking important academic and life milestones.

Nine convocation ceremonies were held June 8 to 12 in downtown London, Ont., where students, families, mentors and friends celebrated the new grads.

More than 26,000 guests attended spring 2026 convocation ceremonies and nine impressive leaders received honorary degrees from the university.

Western News shares a few of the highlights from spring convocation:

Nearly 8,900 students graduated during spring convocation, joining the global network of 382,000 alumni around the world. Read more of Western News’ convocation coverage.