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Western University researchers in science and engineering will pursue high-impact innovation in 81 research projects with new funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

NSERC Discovery Grants worth $19 million have been awarded to Western researchers investigating biological, physical or digital mechanisms, including how complex systems process signals and respond to information and stress. The grants from Canada’s primary funder of scientific and engineering research were announced Tuesday in Ottawa.

“These investments fuel discovery and innovation to strengthen Canada’s future,” said Penny Pexman, Western’s vice-president (research).

“They support projects that improve engineering solutions, develop new materials and deepen our understanding of the origins of life. As importantly, they enable us to train the next generation of researchers who will carry this work forward for years to come.”

NSERC Discovery Grants support 81 research projects at Western

Discovery Grants are typically five years in duration. Western researchers are receiving $3.8 million per year, providing long-term support that allows them to explore promising new frontiers as they arise and bring ambitious ideas to life. The funded Western projects cover a range of overlapping disciplines with multiple potential applications:

Ecological and biological science

Protection of species under climate or environmental stress Human-machine interfaces modeled on biological mechanisms Mapping how cells process signals to engineer biosensors



Energy and sustainability

Chemical processes that reduce or eliminate toxic byproducts Self-sustaining wastewater treatment that captures polluting nutrients Safe extraction and storage of hydrogen for zero-emission energy Next-generation batteries that perform better at lower cost



Engineering and infrastructure

Buildings and infrastructure that withstand severe weather Higher-resolution, more selective sensing hardware that can be embedded into other systems Precision manufacturing processes guided by AI



Digital technology

AI systems that mitigate bias and safeguard sensitive data Cyber networks with more capable threat detection and resilience Financial structures more resistant to volatility



Why NSERC Discovery Grants matter for Canadian research

NSERC Discovery Grants represent the council’s largest investment, at $546.4 million of the total $630 million awarded nationwide. They’re aimed at fostering the creativity and innovation needed to drive new research discoveries. They also support the training of highly qualified personnel, the specialized talent pool of students, postdoctoral researchers, technicians and research associates prepared to conduct Canada’s future leading-edge research.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, who visited Western earlier this week, said backing Canadian talent will strengthen Canada’s economy, and ensure Canada remains a global leader in innovation, competitiveness and resilience.

“Canada’s greatest competitive advantage is our people,” Joly said. “By investing in our world-class researchers and innovators right here at home, we are helping turn Canadian discoveries into new technologies, growing companies and good jobs.”

The funding announcement included $25.1 million in Research Tools and Instruments (RTI) grants to give researchers across Canada access to specialized tools needed for their investigations. Western researchers received six RTI grants, valued at nearly $4 million over five years.

Learn more about how Western is turning curiosity into solutions.