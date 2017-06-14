Paul Mayne // Western News

(Max) Guochen Wu, BA ‘17

Age: 23

Faculty: Arts & Humanities and Social Science

Specialization: Finance and French Studies Major

Max Wu likes a challenge. He arrived at Western speaking two languages and will graduate fluent in three. A Bachelor of Arts graduate, Wu studied Finance with a double major in French. He speaks Chinese and English, and gives all the credit to Western for his ability now to speak French.

“Western has an awesome language program. As a native Chinese, I came to Canada and literally started learning French from zero, and now people stop and ask me if I’m francophone. I can speak French that well,” Wu said. “Canada was my No. 1 destination because of its cultural diversity, and Western is simply an awesome school with an amazing reputation. My education here has definitely helped me get the job I have now and primed me to be successful. I can assist customers in three languages, I couldn’t do that without Western.”

