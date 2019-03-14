ALI

The Western community is mourning the death of Sara Ali, 21, a fourth-year Bachelor of Medical Sciences student, who died Monday, March 4, in London.

Sara is survived by her parents, Osman Ali and Nahid Swareldahab, and brother, Mahmoud Ali.

Sara’s family said her innate conscientiousness and intellectual prowess were only exceeded by her boundless capacity for human compassion. She was an exemplary figure of trust; she was the emotional anchor to friends and family.

Sara set as her mission to leave the world a better place than when she had entered it.

Western will lower the flag on University College on Thursday, March 14, in Sara’s honour.