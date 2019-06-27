The Western community is mourning the death of Feng (David) Xu, 26, a Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry student, who died Monday, June 24, in Toronto, after a battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 30, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 375 Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, Toronto.

On Sunday, June 30, Western will lower the flag atop University College in Xu’s memory.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are always available to assist faculty, students and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today.