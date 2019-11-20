This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mistaken and hidden identities. Would be – but impossible – lovers. Hilarious misconceptions. Sounds like an episode of the classic 1970’s sitcom Three’s Company. While from the 70s – the 1770s to be exact – The Secret Gardener tells the tale of love, madness and redemption. Opera at Western are thrilled to bring Mozart’s musical tale of a triple-love triangle to the Paul Davenport Theatre stage this week with performances Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Advance tickets are $30/$20 (general admission/students and seniors), with doors sales of $35/$25 (cash only). You can purchase tickets in advance online, in person or by phone at 519-672-8800 via the Grand Theatre Box Office.