Live From Westminster is a concert series where faculty, staff and students are invited to perform live in the Western News newsroom. Admittedly crowded and low-tech, the performances look to showcase unique – and sometimes hidden – musical talents across campus. Interested in performing – or know someone who is? Drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.

* * *

David Malloy, BA’83 (Physical Education), MA’86, was recently installed as the ninth Principal at King’s University College. Malloy enjoyed a 30-year career with the University of Regina, both as a faculty member and administrator, and as the Vice-President (Research) since 2013. He is also a lifelong musician who not only relieves personal stress through his art, but has put his skills in play for charities in his community.

A bassist-by-trade, guitarist-by-necessity, Malloy recently stopped by the Western News office, playing an acoustic set and introducing himself to the Western community.

Be sure and check out previous episodes of Live From Westminster featuring Nursing student Maddy McKenzie and English and Theatre and Performance Studies alumna Camille Intson.