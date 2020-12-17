No one dreamed, or nightmared, that this would be the year a microscopic monster would dominate the global conversation and spark the most intense research collaborations of our time. (Do most of us even remember January? Does anyone else look at pre-March group photos and think, for a fleeting moment, “They’re standing too close…”?)
2020 will forever be known as a watershed.
We mourned: four brilliant Western students lost in the downing of an Iranian jet.
We took action: a commitment and a plan to eliminate anti-Black racism and redress colonialism’s harms.
We celebrated: figurative caps thrown in the air, digital fireworks cascading above a livestreamed University College Hill.
Even as 2020 earned its reputation as a serious and sombre year, it also provided curious minds with a wealth of new knowledge, and discoveries from the mammoth to the minuscule: exomoons in distant solar systems; 5G technology; fruit-fly mating choices, the dietary habits of ancient Arctic beavers.
We discovered that bilingualism doesn’t make us smarter (incroyable!); that sparrows can predict snowstorms; that even minor, non-concussion hits to the head can alter brain function.
And we also learned that we are bigger than our circumstances. We led world-changing research into global diseases, including COVID-19. We pivoted in ways we had never anticipated. Above all, we took care of each other and our community.
Here, we share 10 stories – in images, video and words – from the year that was.
***
