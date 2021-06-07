Western president Alan Shepard and leaders of Western’s affiliated university colleges issued the following statement on June 7, 2021:

We are enraged and heartbroken at the news of a racist attack on members of London’s Muslim community. Western, Brescia, Huron and King’s offer our deepest sympathies and support to the family and friends of those who were killed and injured in what London Police Services has described as a premeditated hate crime.

We stand with the Muslim and London community in condemning acts of hate and violence. Racism has no place in this city, this province, this country. Diversity is our strength, and we must do everything in our power to stamp out hate.

We will work with Muslim leaders to determine how to best support members of the community in the face of these terrible murders.

We know that many members of our communities are grieving. We grieve with you.

Western students can reach out to counsellors for support at 519-661-3030 or health@uwo.ca .

Faculty and staff can access Western’s Employee and Family Assistance Program 24/7 by phone at 1-844-880-9142, online at www.lifeworks.com , or through the LifeWorks app.

Alan Shepard, President and Vice-Chancellor, Western University

Cheryl Jensen, Interim Principal, Brescia University College

Barry Craig, President, Huron University College

David Malloy, Principal, King’s University College