Calendar years may change every January – but every student, faculty member, staffer and parent knows that September marks the real turning of the page.

The resumption of school is, by turns, exhilarating and daunting; exciting and nerve-wracking; inspiring and challenging. This fall, following more than a year of unanticipated upheaval because of the pandemic, the Western world returns to class. Back-to-school tips, information, insights, research, profiles and protocols are more important now than ever.

Western News has compiled some of the best features and news-you-can-use stories in one place. We’ll be adding to them throughout the first two weeks of September, so check back often. We invite you to read, enjoy – and learn.

Your brain brims with questions far heavier than your new backpack: How can I achieve academically and stay mentally healthy? And how do I carry that momentum throughout the year?

We have mined some of Western’s top minds in academic success, child development and mental health, and distilled their expertise and advice into one practical – and quick – top-10 list.

Residence food at Western is about freshness, nutrition, taste, quality and variety. But it’s also about going beyond what’s on the menu and considering how ingredients are grown, processed, purchased transported, packaged and prepared, as well as how any waste is managed

Read how sustainability is baked into every aspect of the menu.

Recognized for academic excellence, commitment to community, three Indigenous students make up first cohort. Read more.

A new course in history aims to help students better understand the present-day pandemic by examining major disease outbreaks in the past, and how epidemics change future behaviour. Read more.

As classes resume at Western this term, four new Indigenous faculty members bring their expertise to the faculties of education, social science and media and information studies. Read more.

Western is preparing to welcome 5,300 first-year students to nine campus residences over four days – Sept. 3 to 6. Here’s how the university is making safety a priority.

The Ontario government has released a new framework for post-secondary institutions with strong vaccination policies, bolstering Western’s plan to move forward with in-person learning this fall. Read more.