Western ranks in the top eight per cent for graduate employability among more than 670 postsecondary institutions worldwide, according to a new QS graduate employability report.

From its previous ranking of 121-130 in 2020, Western jumped to the 43rd spot in the latest QS Graduate Employability Rankings for 2022 (QS did not run this ranking for 2021 due to COVID-19). The QS Graduate Employability Rankings aim to provide students with tools and information to compare universities based on their graduate employability outcomes and prospects.

“This new QS ranking is a testament to Western’s continued commitment to support and prepare its students for success after graduation,” said Western president Alan Shepard. “Western is very proud to produce graduates who go on to become some of the most accomplished, high-achievers in many industries, not just in Canada but all over the world.”

The QS Graduate Employability Rankings score institutions based on five indicators: employer reputation; alumni outcomes; partnerships with employers; employer-student connections; and graduate employment rate.

Western’s strongest performance among the five indicators was in alumni outcomes and partnerships with employers. The alumni outcomes indicator involved an analysis of more than 40,000 of the world’s most innovative, creative, wealthy, entrepreneurial, and/or philanthropic individuals to determine which universities are producing world-changing graduates. The partnerships with employers indicator gauged universities’ successful collaboration with global companies to produce transformative research, and work-placement partnerships.

Among the 18 Canadian universities that were part of the QS Graduate Employability Rankings, Western ranked third, behind the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo.

Western has fared well in global university rankings this year. In June, the QS World University Rankings placed Western 170th worldwide, advancing 33 spots from its previous place among more than 1,300 universities from 90 countries.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, released in April, ranked Western in the top five per cent of more than 1,100 universities in 94 countries for the university’s work towards environmental sustainability.