From hailstones to holoportation, symphonies to space discoveries, this year saw countless compelling stories of outstanding achievements and breakthroughs by Western faculty, staff and students.

As we look back on 2022, we take just a few of those stories and dig a little deeper to get to know the people behind them – their inspirations and aspirations, and what these milestone moments in their lives mean to them.

The Western Law professor has been at the forefront of many efforts related to international justice. The next frontier, for her, is space.

The education professor was honoured this year for co-developing The Fourth R, a curriculum based on the principle that relationship skills should be taught in the same way as reading, writing and arithmetic.

Sirek and a team from the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Western Space led the first international, two-way holographic teleportation project this summer.

The engineering research assistant and seasoned storm chaser feels his heart race when he finds huge hailstones on the ground.

The third-year medical student became the first trans-masculine and non-binary-identifying person to receive a Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Award.

The partners at work and at home are among the first to examine images captured by the most powerful space telescope ever.

The 22-year-old viola player was among five Western students to get the first-ever London Symphonia Fellowship.

The community relations and space coordinator for the Office of Indigenous Initiatives was involved in every aspect of developing the new Indigenous learning space.

The Canada Research Chair uses digital tools to engage communities to help inform health policies.

A masterpiece rediscovered by the art historian is now back in the Mexican museum where it belongs.