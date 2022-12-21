From hailstones to holoportation, symphonies to space discoveries, this year saw countless compelling stories of outstanding achievements and breakthroughs by Western faculty, staff and students.
As we look back on 2022, we take just a few of those stories and dig a little deeper to get to know the people behind them – their inspirations and aspirations, and what these milestone moments in their lives mean to them.
Law and justice are truly universal for Valerie Oosterveld
The Western Law professor has been at the forefront of many efforts related to international justice. The next frontier, for her, is space.
For Claire Crooks, education and relationships go hand in hand
The education professor was honoured this year for co-developing The Fourth R, a curriculum based on the principle that relationship skills should be taught in the same way as reading, writing and arithmetic.
Dr. Adam Sirek and the thrilling virtual future of medicine
Sirek and a team from the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Western Space led the first international, two-way holographic teleportation project this summer.
How Francis Lavigne-Theriault chased hailstone history
The engineering research assistant and seasoned storm chaser feels his heart race when he finds huge hailstones on the ground.
Gavin Raner embodies spirit of Canadian medical pioneer
The third-year medical student became the first trans-masculine and non-binary-identifying person to receive a Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Award.
Els Peeters and Jan Cami dive into deep space with James Webb
The partners at work and at home are among the first to examine images captured by the most powerful space telescope ever.
Tasman Tantasawat ends the year on a high note
The 22-year-old viola player was among five Western students to get the first-ever London Symphonia Fellowship.
Paula Cornelius-Hedgepeth finds ‘home away from home’ at Wampum Learning Lodge
The community relations and space coordinator for the Office of Indigenous Initiatives was involved in every aspect of developing the new Indigenous learning space.
Tarun Katapally brings his innovative lab to Western
The Canada Research Chair uses digital tools to engage communities to help inform health policies.
Driven by passion and persistence, Alena Robin tracks down lost 18th century painting
A masterpiece rediscovered by the art historian is now back in the Mexican museum where it belongs.