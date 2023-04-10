The 2022-23 athletics season culminated with the 82nd edition of the Mustangs Athletic Awards at Alumni Hall on April 6.

Western athletes and teams were celebrated and recognized with team MVP awards and Purple Blankets. Winners of the G. Howard Ferguson Award, the Female and Male Athlete of the Year, F.W.P. Jones and Dr. Claude Brown Memorial Trophy were also announced.

“Western Mustangs student-athletes contribute to making Western one of the most athletically dominant schools in the nation and are an integral part of the academic success of our institution. But we are equally purple and proud of how they consistently show the way for what it means to be engaged on campus and within the London community, working hard to promote and support innovation and positive change,” said Christine Stapleton, director, sport and recreation at Western.

Since 1932, the G. Howard Ferguson Award has been presented to a senior student in any faculty who is considered to have attained the highest achievement during a university career encompassing athletics, scholarship and student life. This year’s recipient was third-year Sciences student Karissa Riley in women’s rowing.

“Karissa is the epitome of a student who is embracing all three dimensions of university life – fitting for this award,” said psychology professor M. Blair Evans.

Riley was also the winner of this year’s F.W.P. Jones Trophy, awarded to female student-athletes who have made the most outstanding contribution. Riley is finishing her Western career with four OUA gold medals and one silver, as well as four gold medals at the Canadian University Rowing Championships. Riley has also represented Canada multiple times at the international level.

Athlete of the Year Awards are presented to male and female student-athletes who have achieved outstanding success representing Western at the provincial or national level.

Winner of the Female Athlete of the Year Award is swimmer Shona Branton, a second-year student at King’s University College. She finished first in the OUA in the 50 metre breaststroke, and first in U SPORTS in the 100 metre breaststroke was awarded 1st Team All-Star in the OUA and 1st Team All-Canadian by U SPORTS for her achievements.

Wrestler Treye Trotman, a first-year King’s University College student, was recognized as Male Athlete of the Year. He went an undefeated 24-0 this season and took home six gold medals in six tournaments, outscoring his opponents 156-3 while also winning OUA’s and U SPORTS Championships. Trotman was awarded OUA Rookie of the Year, OUA Outstanding Wrestler and U SPORTS Rookie of the Year, alongside 1st Team All-Star and 1st Team All-Canadian honours.

The Dr. Claude Brown Memorial Trophy are awarded to female and male student-athletes who made the most outstanding contribution.

Winner of the Dr. Claude Brown Memorial Trophy is football player Daniel Valente, a four-time Yates Cup champion and two-time Vanier champion. Valente, a fifth-year King’s University College student, is also a three-time OUA All-Star and three-time U SPORTS All-Canadian at free safety.

At the Thursday event, Purple Blankets were presented to student-athletes who achieved distinction at the provincial or national level of competition as representatives of Western. Recipients must have participated in athletics for a minimum of three years and must have earned a minimum of three first colours. The 2022-23 recipients are: