The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has recorded stunning new images of the iconic Ring Nebula (Messier 57). The images, released today by an international team of astronomers, including Jan Cami, Els Peeters and Nicholas Clark from Western’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration, showcase the nebula’s intricate and ethereal beauty in unprecedented detail, providing scientists and the public with a mesmerizing view of this celestial wonder.

For many sky enthusiasts, the Ring Nebula (located in the constellation Lyra) is a well-known object visible all summer long. Even a small amateur telescope reveals the characteristic doughnut-like structure of glowing gas that gave the Ring Nebula its name.

“I first saw the Ring Nebula as a kid through just a small telescope,” said Western astrophysicist Jan Cami, a core member of JWST Ring Nebula Imaging Project. “I would never have thought that one day, I would be part of the team that would use the most powerful space telescope ever built, to look at this object.”

The Ring Nebula is popular among astronomers young and old, and Cami often targets the fan favourite with Western’s main refracting telescope (refractor) for visitors at the Hume Cronyn Memorial Observatory during public events over the summer months.

“Scientifically, I am very interested to learn how a star turns its gaseous envelope into this mixture of simple and complex molecules and dust grains, and these new observations will help us figure that out,” said Cami.

The Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula, which features remnants of dying stars that release much of their mass at the end of their lives. Its distinctive structure and vibrant colours have long captivated the human imagination. The stunning visuals captured by JWST offer an unparalleled opportunity to study and understand the complex processes that shaped this cosmic masterpiece.

“The James Webb Space Telescope has provided us with an extraordinary view of the Ring Nebula that we’ve never seen before. The high-resolution images not only showcase the intricate details of the nebula’s expanding shell but also reveal the inner region around the central white dwarf in exquisite clarity,” said Mike Barlow, University College London physics and astronomy emeritus professor and co-lead scientist of the JWST Ring Nebula Imaging Project.

“We are witnessing the final chapters of a star’s life, a preview of the Sun’s distant future so to speak, and JWST’s observations have opened a new window into understanding these awe-inspiring cosmic events. We can use the Ring Nebula as our laboratory to study how planetary nebulae form and evolve.”

The Ring Nebula’s stunning features are a testament to its stellar life cycle. Approximately 2,600 light-years away from Earth, it was born from a dying star that expelled its outer layers into space. What makes these nebulae truly breath-taking is their variety of shapes and patterns, which often include delicate, glowing rings, expanding bubbles or intricate, wispy clouds. These patterns are the consequence of the complex interplay of physical processes not well understood yet. Radiation from the hot central star now lights up these layers. Just like fireworks, different chemical elements in the nebula emit light of specific colors. This then results in exquisite and colourful objects, which allows astronomers to study the chemical evolution of these objects in detail.

“These images hold more than just aesthetic appeal; they provide a wealth of scientific insights into the processes of stellar evolution. By studying the Ring Nebula with JWST, we hope to gain a deeper understanding of the life cycles of stars and the elements they release into the cosmos,” said Nick Cox, an ACRI-ST (France) member and co-lead scientist of the JWST Ring Nebula Imaging Project.

The international research team analyzing these images includes researchers from the U.K., France, Canada, U.S.A., Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Ireland and Belgium.

Peeters, along with Cami and Clark, played a key role in the project’s spectroscopy investigation. Spectroscopy is the study of matter’s absorption and emission of light and other radiation.

“The structure in this object is incredible, and to think that this is all created by just one dying star,” said Peeters, a Western astrophysicist and a core member of JWST Ring Nebula Imaging Project.

“Beyond the morphological treasure trove, there is also much information on the chemical makeup of the gas and dust in these observations. We even found large carbonaceous molecules in this object, and we have no clear idea how they got there, yet.”

JWST, a joint collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), has proven to be a game-changer in astronomy. Its capabilities go beyond what was possible with previous space telescopes, allowing scientists to peer deeper into the cosmos and explore new frontiers of the universe.