When first-year law student Anna Wang, MA’19, looks back on the many changes in her life over the past eight years, she feels gratitude for the support she has received from Western. And she thinks of Falstaff.

As an undergraduate student of literature at Minzu University of China, Beijing, studying Shakespeare in Mandarin, Wang found John Falstaff in Henry IV and V a character with grey areas and complexities.

“He’s not an inspiring person, but he somehow helps in the growth of King Henry V into a great man. Sometimes, something good can come out of something that doesn’t seem beneficial. Things are not always black and white. I wanted to understand these grey areas and to simplify complex issues. I think that part of me has never changed,” she said.

A desire to see the world and work in education brought her to London, Ont., as an international student after graduating from Minzu in 2017. Enrolled as a master’s student in curriculum studies in Western’s Faculty of Education, Wang drew on personal experience to write her thesis, “From expectation to experience: My changing identity as a Chinese international student.”

In the second year of the MA program, Wang decided to start a family. She gave birth to her son soon after graduation in 2019.

“I was grateful to my supervisors in my M.A. program for encouraging me, particularly professor Kathryn Hibbert. She is my role model and has inspired me to be kind and to believe in people. Whoever you meet, if you can give them a hand, then give them a hand,” she said.

After graduation, Wang was working as program supervisor at an educational centre when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Ontario. She found a lot of new immigrant families with children, who needed advice and guidance. She started pro bono work advising these families on settling in.

“I could identify with those families, isolated during the pandemic and facing uncertainties without any support. I knew about education and how to design a curriculum, and I was a new mom. But in terms of parenting and supporting a family, that was a totally different thing.”

Wang registered for a parent coach certification program which would give her the credentials to assist new immigrant families.

Her work with immigrant families made her realize their problems had many different aspects.

“Their resources are limited. There are social and financial constraints. For example, they might want to start a business but might need guidance and advice. If they stress out, they will pass that stress to their children. And I hated seeing that,” said Wang.

That’s when Wang decided to return to Western for a law degree last year.

“At that point, I was thinking, how can I help these people in a greater way. Law school was my first choice,” she said.

As a single mother, her days are packed, between classes and taking care of her young son.

“The way the course is structured is very convenient for students in my situation. Classes are not held very late in the day, so I can give time to my son in the early evening and study at night. This term, my earliest classes start at 10 a.m., so I do not need to look for daycare in the morning. My professors are extremely understanding. Some of them have told me, if I ever can’t make it to a class because of childcare issues, I am welcome to schedule a time with them to discuss course content.”

Wang also feels supported by her classmates.

“They know my story, and about my son. Sometimes they check on me to make sure I am all right. Most of them are younger than me, but very mature.”

Wang has an entrance scholarship to assist her financially. She also works in Community Legal Services in Western Law as an intern.

“There is this whole support system, right? It gives you hope that, no matter what, if you want to make a change in life, you want to push through, you can find a way.”

Wang hasn’t yet made up her mind about a law specialization but is keeping her options open.

“If I were to help immigrant families, there are so many options. It’s not just about family law, it’s criminal law, business law, torts. I am taking my time to explore these paths.”

Wang has her moments of self-doubt but knows she will keep trying to work things out.

“Sometimes I feel I don’t want other people to experience the challenges I have encountered. Sometimes we have to keep reminding ourselves to be stronger when things don’t happen as expected. But I do want to inspire hope in people, to bring about a better version of themselves no matter what.”

As a single parent, she knows her choices and their outcomes are even more significant.

“Instead of seeing [the additional responsibilities of school] as a burden, see it as motivating. Usually, we encourage our children to do more to reach out to their dreams, but it’s important for us to set an example for them,” said Wang.

Learn more about applying to Western Law school as a mature student.