From a very young age, Nya Elijah had her sights set on Western, surrounded by family members pursuing postsecondary education.

“I always looked up to them,” said Elija, who comes from the communities of Oneida Nation of the Thames and Delaware Nation at Moraviantown. “My mom always encouraged me, saying if I worked just as hard, I could be there one day, too. It was always in the back of my mind, even in elementary school, to have good grades so I could take the academic courses I’d need to attend Western after high school.”

She got the grades. And she got in.

This week Elijah will receive her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology (with a double major in leadership studies), as one of approximately 8,560 students graduating from Western this spring, joining more than 362,000 alumni from almost 160 countries.

“I definitely don’t think I would be where I am today, without the support of my family,” Elijah said. “They place a lot of value on education. All the women in my family have pursued master’s degrees. It’s very inspiring to be around them and see the success they’ve built for themselves.”

A high school kinesiology course sparked Elijah’s interest, honing her focus on a field of study.

“As soon as I took the course I knew,” she said. “I absolutely loved learning about the body, health and health promotion. It came easy to me, and was, without a doubt, where my path was leading me.”

Applying Indigenous knowledge to promote health and well-being

Elijah became further inspired watching her aunt, Carol Hopkins, LLD’19, advance national policy, blending Western medicine with traditional Indigenous healing practices to improve outcomes for people affected by mental health issues and addiction.

“She has been working in mental health and harm reduction for over 25 years,” Elijah said of Hopkins. “Throughout my lifetime, I’ve seen the work she has done, sitting on national committees and speaking at the United Nations.”

Hopkins landmark work, as executive director of the Thunderbird Partnership Foundation, was recognized with an appointment to the Order of Canada in 2018.

It also had a profound influence on Elijah.

“I’ve grown up very close to my culture and I’ve been able to see the blatant differences in the lives of people who aren’t connected to their culture or haven’t established that connection yet, especially in their coping strategies.”

Throughout her undergraduate studies, Elijah embraced every opportunity to research the ways culture and community affect Indigenous health and well-being ─ a topic she plans to explore further this fall, having been accepted to Western’s highly competitive master’s in public health program.

“I’m really interested in learning more and continuing research that demonstrates how culture is a determinant of health for Indigenous People and how this knowledge is worth implementing in health strategy and health promotion frameworks throughout Canada,” she said.

Finding joy facilitating cultural connections

Reflecting on her Western experience, Elijah said she’s grateful for support from the staff at the Indigenous Student Centre and her academic advisor, Mandy Bragg.

“Mandy’s like my fairy godmother. She is so awesome. If any person ever needs anything, I always say, ‘go talk to Mandy, she’ll fix it, she’s got your back.’”

Elijah’s best memories come from serving on the executive of the Indigenous Student Association (ISA), first as cultural coordinator and most recently as vice-president, events.

“Throughout my undergrad, every good memory comes from that experience, whether it be working with the people or planning an event,” she said.

Organizing culturally relevant ceremonies, such as the ISA annual powwow, was particularly meaningful.

“I just love establishing connections to our culture, through the Elders, the knowledge keepers, the singers and dancers,” Elijah said. “A lot of the people on the ISA didn’t have those connections, so being able to see them learn and watch their interest grow really made me feel good they had that opportunity.”

Elijah and her ISA peers also saw value in setting up a Western booth at the event, serving as role models themselves, encouraging other Indigenous community members to consider postsecondary studies here.

“Having people come to Western and see what’s possible, knowing there’s Indigenous representation and that our students are supported here is very beneficial for our community to see,” she said.

