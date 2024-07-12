Imagine finding a way to repurpose salmon heads in agricultural or cosmetic products or developing a health-care solution using protein found in eels.

That’s the kind of innovation Western Research Chair and biology professor Raymond Thomas is targeting in a new effort between Indigenous communities, companies in the Canada’s seafood industry and academics around the world.

The Marine Biomass Innovation (MBI) project, a $15.8-million initiative, reached a milestone on Friday as scholars and Mi’kmaq Chiefs signed the first set of research agreements in this project. Their goal is to develop sustainable, entrepreneurial solutions to reduce waste and fully utilize all products in Canada’s fishing industry. The team hopes its work will bring opportunities to communities facing economic challenges.

“We want to find components that will allow 100 per cent utilization of biomass and allow rural, remote, coastal and Indigenous communities to be hubs of innovation in Canada – all centred around a green, marine-based economy,” Thomas said.

“The majority of marine biomass comes from these communities – that’s where the processing plants are located – but they are not accruing the maximum benefit from those local assets.”

Marine biomass describes plant or animal products from the fishing industry. That includes primary material typically processed and sold – such as fish fillets or lobster tails – as well as material left over, like skins, shells, bones, heads or other waste. Up to 70 per cent of material can be discarded as waste.

The MBI project involves six Indigenous communities, five industry partners, five Canadian universities and four international education institutions. That collaboration – including between experts in engineering, health, science and social science – is a core tenet of the work.

Indigenous knowledge prioritized

Chief Peggy White from Three Rivers Mi’kmaq Band said Indigenous communities have been treated as “equal partners” throughout the creation of the innovative project.

“There’s so much potential here to bring economic development that’s environmentally safe into our community. It’s been really exciting since day one,” White said.

“This work considers our views and perspectives and actually integrates them into the work that’s being done. It’s a whole brand-new way of inclusion, reconciliation, treating us as equal partners and valuing our knowledge.” – Chief Peggy White, Three Rivers Mi’kmaq Band

That’s not always the case, even among teams that say they want to collaborate meaningfully with Indigenous communities, White said.

The MBI project is based on Etuaptmumk, or two-eyed seeing, which embraces both Indigenous ways of knowing and Western practices.

“The researchers have learned just as much from us as we have from them. Now, they are our champions, they say ‘the community knows.’ It shows our knowledge has just as much value,” White said.

Thomas describes MBI as one of the largest Indigenous, industry and academic research partnerships in the country.

“This project builds upon the breadth and diversity of available knowledge, expertise and lived experience. Partnering with others in this way lies at the heart of real discovery,” said Penny Pexman, Western’s vice-president (research).

“Working with Indigenous partners and communities, we are better able to consider relevant and holistic approaches to supporting economic and environmental sustainability.”

Driving change in coastal, remote and rural regions

David Muir, Western’s associate vice-president of innovation and strategic partnerships, said the project exemplifies the importance of collaborations between industry, academia and Indigenous communities.

“Looking at the challenges faced by coastal, remote and rural regions to help ensure developments are economically and technically feasible for the betterment of those communities is a really powerful part of the project,” he added.

Thomas hopes the MBI project will create change that benefits Mi’kmaq communities for generations. In order to make use of a greater portion of marine biomass, researchers plan to develop innovative products and processes that would expand into the agriculture, health and cosmetics industries, he said.

A protein found in Japanese eels, which can be used in a medical test to detect jaundice earlier than existing methods, may be one example. MBI partners believe a similar substance will be identified in Newfoundland eels – possibly an even more potent version.

“We are expecting that not only will primary biomass be a source of raw material in the marine industry, but also in many other sectors. It will allow greater diversification – and if you have greater diversification, you have a greater chance of survival and resilience for these rural communities,” Thomas said.

It’s of great interest to the Mi’kmaq communities in Bay St. George, on the west coast of Newfoundland – the most economically challenged region in the province, Chief White said.

The average age in her community is 59. About 80 per cent of the fisherpeople in the area are Mi’kmaw, White said. Knowledge has been passed down for generations.

“This project allows us to share our knowledge of our backyard. The Mi’kmaq people are water people. It works well with how we want to go forth as a people, with a mix of modern technology and our traditional knowledge,” she said.

White said the academic, Indigenous and industry collaboration – and the true partnership the research team is building – should be a model for other projects.

“If we could transport that (approach) right through the rest of society, that would be great. This is how we begin, though. It’s a very hopeful time.”