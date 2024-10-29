Six convocation ceremonies at Alumni Hall. One honorary degree recipient. Thousands of happy graduates and families marking the occasion.
Western celebrated fall convocation across campus from Oct. 23 to 25. The newest graduates join more than 370,000 Western alumni living in 160 countries all over the world.
Western News shares a few highlights:
Graduates and their guests filled Alumni Hall for six convocation ceremonies Oct. 23 to 25, 2024. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Tanzanian activist Maimuna Kanyamala, who received an honorary degree from Western on Oct. 23, during her address to graduates. (Rachel Lincoln)
A Western graduate jumps for joy while taking photos on campus after fall convocation. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Selfies were snapped across Western’s campus as graduates marked the key academic milestone with friends and family. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Friends and classmates celebrated their accomplishments during fall convocation. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Many master’s students at Western graduated during fall convocation, including Cara Gwizd, who earned a master of health sciences. (Cara Gwizd)
Celebrations across campus included graduation caps and gowns – plus visits from the Canada geese that call Western home. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Families celebrated their new graduates across campus during fall convocation ceremonies. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Christina Amico graduated with a doctor of philosophy during fall convocation ceremonies. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Photos in front of UC Tower were a popular request among graduates and their guests. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)