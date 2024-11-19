When Naomi Ngobila arrived at Western, she wasn’t sure where she fit in. Now a fourth-year student in the School for Advanced Studies in the Arts and Humanities (SASAH), Ngobila’s sense of belonging is strong – and she wants other students to feel like Western is home.

“Western’s incredible student club system and experiential learning opportunities helped me find my place,” Ngobila said.

“I stepped outside of my comfort zone and found my community.”

In high school, Ngobila enjoyed meaningful discussions about global and social justice issues but struggled with public speaking. She became inspired by the concept of criminal justice reform in Grade 11 and wanted to learn more. Accepted to SASAH, Ngobila enrolled in political science and criminology with the goal of attending law school.

Joining in and speaking up

In her second year at Western, Ngobila earned an executive position as a reflection officer with the African Students’ Association. Facilitating group discussions on challenging topics, she developed a passion advocating for the Black student experience.

“I want fellow Black students to feel as empowered as I do.” - Naomi Ngobila, fourth-year student in the School for Advanced Studies in the Arts & Humanities

Ngobila is also a member of Black Future Lawyers, serves on the Social Science Students’ Council and has worked with Western’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion on work-integrated learning opportunities and initiatives, including planning for Black History Month. These experiences helped Ngobila make the most of her time at university.

Donor generosity inspires

Handling finances as a student can be difficult.

“The daily struggle to manage bills while excelling academically can be very stressful,” Ngobila said. “Many of my peers also find this challenging.”

A donor-funded award recipient, Ngobila understands how philanthropy can help students as they navigate the demands of post-secondary education – including preparation for graduate or professional school and an increasingly competitive job market.

“I’m so grateful to feel seen by Western donors.”

Through the Western Fund, donors enable students to develop the knowledge, experience and skills needed to become leaders. Gifts address student needs, including awards and bursaries that allow students access to a Western education regardless of their financial means, well-being supports and work-integrated learning opportunities.

Ngobila said those opportunities and resources position students for success beyond graduation.

“Donors play a key role in helping students achieve our goals,” she said. “My double major through SASAH and the programs I’ve accessed at Western will be instrumental in helping me write law school applications. The financial support means I can focus on my studies.”

Ngobila plans to take her passion for the Black student experience and make an even larger impact beyond her time at Western.

“My dream is to help people from marginalized communities understand the complex criminal justice system,” she said. “I want people to know their rights, their value and that they belong.”