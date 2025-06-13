As a new graduate, Western kinesiology student Jordyn Hunter is already headed for a future in professional sports. Her convocation on June 13 comes on the heels of a groundbreaking opportunity with the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Through the CFL’s Women in Football Program, Hunter completed an internship with the Edmonton Elks, a storied franchise with 14 Grey Cup victories. During the team’s spring training camp, she worked in the weight room alongside dozens of rookie and veteran Elks players – including fellow Western alum Phil Grohovac – as they vied for top spots on the team’s roster. The internship made her one of the few women in professional sports involved with the strength and conditioning of male players.

“It’s been such an amazing experience,” Hunter said. “I loved working with the team and helping individual players reach their goals. Seeing how your work in the weight room carries over to performance on the field is so rewarding.“

Hunter’s path to the CFL began through Western’s Women’s Flag Football Club. The CFL reached out to the league, encouraging women to apply for its internship program. Though her first application wasn’t successful, she believes her role as president of the flag football club in fourth year gave her the leadership edge she needed for acceptance.

Hunter also credits the hands-on experience she gained at Western through her kinesiology studies.

“I did a strength and conditioning practicum under Mike Herbert. I was paired with the women’s rugby team to program their lifts for in-season and off-season. I also led their training in the Western weight room,” she said. “I think those two experiences really strengthened my application, and I used those skills during my CFL internship.”

CFL internship provides insider view

Hunter’s daily responsibilities with the Elks included assisting players with their lifts, helping with on-field warmups and stretching and supporting healthy nutrition. Despite initial concerns about entering a male-dominated environment, she found the experience empowering.

“At first, I wondered if they’d listen to me,” Hunter said. “Here I was, a 22-year-old woman walking into a room of 50 pro football players, but from day one, they were professional and respectful. They understood I was there for a reason and most were very receptive. When I gave reminders for safety, like correcting a back squat, they paid attention.”

The comprehensive nature of the internship allowed Hunter to get an insider’s view of professional sports management. Elks leadership invited interns to playbook meetings to watch game films and learn the hand signals used on the sidelines. They also had opportunities to attend players’ medical consultations and learn return-to-play strategies.

“That made the experience incredibly rich,” Hunter said.

“Everyone I met was outstanding. I’m genuinely excited for whoever gets this opportunity next. This organization is doing great things.”

Women in Football Program leads to jobs

The Elks have participated in the Women in Football program since its inception in 2022, and hired three women who interned in the program for permanent or longer-term strength and conditioning roles. The Elks leadership team impressed Hunter with its commitment to the program and focus on character.

“They emphasized heart, values and how people treat one another,” Hunter said. “A value-first approach influences everything from how they hired staff to how they selected players. It’s not just about being strong physically, it’s about being strong in character, too.”

Western is prioritizing experiential learning to ensure more students have opportunities to apply and advance their learning in practical settings. The CFL internship also gave Hunter unexpected leadership opportunities that built her confidence as a future strength and conditioning specialist.

“After two weeks of supervision, I was allowed to work directly with players recovering from ACL tears, guiding them through upper-body conditioning. I also helped with athletes who were on concussion protocol, running the drills advised by their medical staff,” she said.

Hunter believes women can help bring focus to training environments, particularly by fostering purposeful strength and conditioning over competitive displays.

“I helped bring purpose and reason to their training,” she said. “When the guys asked why they were doing a certain exercise and how it translated to football, I could explain it.”

CFL internship lays career foundation

The impact of female representation in a professional sport went beyond the weight room. During an away game in Calgary, Hunter witnessed firsthand how her presence could inspire the next generation.

“I heard a little girl pointing out that I was a woman on the field. It made me think how cool it would be for her to know I was actually part of the strength and conditioning team,” Hunter said.

The internship has confirmed Hunter’s career direction. Buoyed by the experience, she plans to pursue her Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist designation next, and possibly another program in Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

“I was really supported well by the Elks staff and the entire team,” she said. “They helped me grow into someone who’s ready to be a great strength coach.”