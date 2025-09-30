More than 2,000 Western alumni from all over the world gathered on campus and virtually to celebrate Homecoming Sept. 26 to 28.

With more than 30 different events – from the football game to Student Fan Festival to the Alumni Awards dinner – the weekend was filled with Mustang spirit. In a kick-off to Homecoming celebrations, Western launched its All in Campaign to raise $1 billion and engage 185,000 alumni through 1.5 million meaningful interactions.

Students, staff and alumni of all ages joined the Homecoming festivities, making connections and reliving memories. Western News shares some of the highlights from Homecoming 2025: