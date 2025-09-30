More than 2,000 Western alumni from all over the world gathered on campus and virtually to celebrate Homecoming Sept. 26 to 28.
With more than 30 different events – from the football game to Student Fan Festival to the Alumni Awards dinner – the weekend was filled with Mustang spirit. In a kick-off to Homecoming celebrations, Western launched its All in Campaign to raise $1 billion and engage 185,000 alumni through 1.5 million meaningful interactions.
Students, staff and alumni of all ages joined the Homecoming festivities, making connections and reliving memories. Western News shares some of the highlights from Homecoming 2025:
Guests of all ages enjoyed the annual pancake breakfast at the start of Homecoming, with students, staff and alumni gathering on Concrete Beach. (Frank Neufeld)
Earth sciences professor Burns Cheadle, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services Chris Alleyne and Omar Sayyed, the University Students’ Council vice president of external affairs, serve up and enjoy pancakes on Concrete Beach on Sept. 27. (Frank Neufeld)
Students, staff and alumni snapped photos in front of the vibrant purple “W” at a fall-themed photo station. (Frank Neufeld)
New for Homecoming 2025, an event called Tours & Talks: Exploring Innovation in Healthy Aging featured work done at Western’s four research institutes, including the Bone and Joint Institute, where researchers such as Yolanda Hedberg (centre) are investigating why implants fail and how to create better patient outcomes. (Frank Neufeld)
Alumni filled the Great Hall for the Golden Anniversary Brunch. (Frank Neufeld)
Tours were held in the nursing simulation labs in the Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing building. (Iulia Costache/Faculty of Health Sciences)
Nursing students and faculty members welcomed alumni into the simulation labs in the Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing building on Sept. 27. (Iulia Costache/Faculty of Health Sciences)
The Parkinson’s disease research lab and its driving simulator were part of Tours & Talks through the Western Institute for Neuroscience. (Parshati Patel/Western Research)
Brodie Fenlon, MA’99 (Journalism), editor-in-chief of CBC News, received the inaugural Alumni Award of Excellence in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies on Sept. 27. (Becky Horst/Faculty of Information and Media Studies)
More than 2,000 Western alumni participated in Homecoming events in London, Ont. and virtually. (Frank Neufeld)
Alumni of all ages, and their families, were on campus to celebrate Homecoming. (Frank Neufeld)
The annual fall Homecoming celebrations are a tradition for many Western alumni. (Frank Neufeld)
Western’s marching band brought music and energy to Homecoming celebrations. (Frank Neufeld)
Western’s “All in” Campaign co-chairs joined Homecoming celebrations. (L to R) David Simmonds, Kelly Meighen and Perry Dellelce celebrate at an event to honour the $5-million gift from the Dellelce family to Western. (Frank Neufeld)
The crowd celebrates at the Western Mustangs football game on Sept. 27. Western beat McMaster 52-22 during the annual Homecoming game. (Frank Neufeld)
Western Mustangs cheerleaders wowed the crowd at the annual Homecoming game on Sept. 27. (Frank Neufeld)
An enthusiastic flag-bearer leads the Western Mustangs football team onto the field for the Homecoming game. The Mustangs beat the Marauders 52-22. (Frank Neufeld)
Western Mustangs player Reed Cloutier shares a special moment with young fans as he heads onto the field for the Homecoming game. (Iulia Costache/Faculty of Health Sciences)
Families gathered on campus for Homecoming festivities. (Frank Neufeld)