They came to campus at different times and had their own unique experiences. Now Perry Dellelce, Kelly Meighen and David Simmonds are coming together as proud alumni to co-chair Western’s All in Campaign.

The campaign is about shaping the future of Canada and the world. It’s a call to invest in the next generation of talent and drive game-changing solutions to the big, messy challenges of our time – from health care to energy to human rights.

Leading a cabinet of volunteers, the three campaign co-chairs are helping Western to meet this moment, by achieving three ambitious targets: engage 185,000 alumni through 1.5 million meaningful interactions, to raise more than $1 billion.

“We have a wonderful story to tell and there’s a collective enthusiasm across campus and amongst our group of excellent volunteers,” said Meighen, Western’s chancellor. “There’s a real energy right now. People are eager to get involved and see this as a chance to help shape Canada’s future.”

Karen Bertrand, vice-president (advancement) said she is grateful for the support of campaign volunteers and for the experience Meighen, Dellelce and Simmonds bring to their roles as campaign chairs.

“We’re so fortunate to have their leadership. They are tremendous ambassadors for Western as graduates, donors and proud Canadians who care about the world and the challenges we’re facing,” said Bertrand.

The co-chairs are engaging fellow graduates, rousing them to connect with Western throughout the course of the campaign.

“We need the resources of alumni, but even more, we need their time,” Simmonds said. “We’re asking them to open their networks, attend an event, take a call. Every bit counts.”

Dellelce, who described co-chairing the campaign as “an honour and privilege,” agrees.

“My message to fellow alumni is simple: Think of what you gained and received from your time at Western – your growth, your friendships, your future. What’s that worth? Give back. Every contribution matters,” Dellelce said.

Get to know Western’s All in campaign chairs:

Perry Dellelce

Founder and managing partner, Wildeboer Dellelce LLP

From the moment he arrived on campus to the day of his convocation, Perry Dellelce loved being a student.

The social science grad has fond memories of residence life and serving as vice-president of Sydenham Hall.

“I wanted to be a student forever. On the day I graduated, I didn’t want to leave. I realized in that moment, the only way to keep experiencing university life is to stay involved,” Dellelce said.

A long-time champion of Western, he’s served on the Western Alumni Association board of directors, the executive committee of Campaign Western and as vice-chair of the Be Extraordinary Campaign. He is a current member of Western’s Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship advisory board and fundraising committee.

In 2002, Dellelce was awarded the Albert Citation for embodying the spirit of Western and showing “exceptional efforts to enrich the university community and the lives of students.” He received the Purple and White Award in 2014, as an “outstanding graduate who continues their support of the academic mission of the university through their enduring philanthropic interest.” In 2022, Western recognized his ongoing commitment to the university with an honorary degree (LLD).

Dellelce and his family recently made a campaign gift of $5 million to establish the Susan, Perry, Taylor and Nicholas Dellelce Strategic Priorities Fund to support teaching, research and scholarship, and enhance Western’s capacity to deliver entrepreneurship programming at the Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. In recognition of Dellelce’s longstanding service and his family’s generous support of Western, the university named its bookstore the Dellelce Family Bookstore in their honour.

Dellelce’s volunteer contributions outside of Western include serving as board chair of the Canadian Olympic Foundation, former chair and continuing board member of Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation, chair of the University of Ottawa’s Defy the Conventional capital campaign and as member of the business advisory council of the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. He is co-founder and co-chair of the Toronto Celebrates Sudbury organization committee.

“I’m all in to help Western raise $1 billion. It’s a bold goal, but we’re ready. We have energy and community spirit. This is our moment to step forward and shape the future – not just for Western, but for Canada and beyond.” – Perry Dellelce

Kelly Meighen

Western’s 24th Chancellor

Past president, Meighen Family Foundation

Like many incoming students, Kelly Meighen recalls “feelings of trepidation,” when heading off to university.

“But Western was welcoming and provided an environment I was comfortable in,” Meighen said. “There was a sense of community and support, and I quickly made friends. That was the beginning of what has been a long relationship with the university.”

Meighen graduated from Western with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She later received an honorary degree (LLD), along with her husband, The Honourable Michael Meighen, a former Canadian senator.

Prior to becoming chancellor, Meighen served on Western’s board of governors, as chair of the fundraising and development committee and on the executive of the Alumni Association. In 2010, she received the Dr. Ivan Smith Award, Western Alumni’s highest tribute, presented to an outstanding individual in recognition of their sustained and significant contributions to the Alumni Association, Western and society.

Meighen has chaired the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) board of trustees, the CAMH Foundation, McGill University’s Academic Advising and Mentoring Advisory Board and the Stratford Festival. She has also held board positions with Evergreen, Jack.org, Upper Canada College, the Wellesley Hospital, Huron University College and The Royal Conservatory of Music.

“I’m all in on Western’s people. From our leaders, who collaborated across faculties to shape a bold strategic plan, to the dedicated researchers tackling global challenges, to our students, who show a deep sense of civic responsibility. Their dedication and spirit inspire me to give back.” – Kelly Meighen

David Simmonds

Chief marketing and communications officer, Canada Life and Great-West Lifeco

When David Simmonds came to Western, he wasn’t sure if he’d belong.

“But here, I found my footing. I found my voice,” he said.

The political science grad has been using that voice ever since – first, on behalf of students as an undergraduate, serving on the student executive and senate, and later as an engaged alum. Simmonds has continued his service as a member of Western’s board of governors, its equity, diversity and inclusion council, the strategic planning steering committee, president of the Alumni Association and homecoming chair.

In 2022, Simmonds, like Meighen, received the Dr. Ivan Smith Award. That same year, the Black Business and Professional Association presented him with the Harry Jerome Leadership Award, one of the most distinguished African-Canadian honours in the country.

Simmonds has also served as the director and president of the Canadian Club of Toronto, governor of the Stratford Festival and an advisory board member at Catalyst Canada.

He credits Western for helping him develop his communication and leadership skills and navigate different chapters of his life.

“Western has been around in times of transition in impactful and informative ways, whether it was my first year as a student away from home, coming out, changing jobs, or teaching at SASAH (Western’s School of Advanced Studies in Arts and Humanities) as a visiting professor.”

“I’m all in on Western because Western’s been all in on me since my first day at Medway Hall. I owe it to this institution to ensure it can be all in for the next David who shows up on their first day, with potential and big ideas. We’ve got the talent, we’ve got the capital, we’ve got the engagement from our alumni to face the world. The urgency is real. The opportunity is present. And I’m excited to get after it.” – David Simmonds

Visit All in to learn more.