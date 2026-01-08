Western researchers and alumni dominated London Inc.’s 20 under 40 list this year.

Ten Western alumni, three professors and one staff member were named to the 20 under 40 Class of 2026 by London Inc. for their contributions to London, Ont. through work and volunteer efforts. More than 180 people were nominated. Winners were chosen based on their business achievements, growth and development, industry innovation and community involvement.

The magazine will celebrate the recipients at a ceremony on March 12.

“This group of accomplished women and men are in the Top 20 because they lead busy lives and achieve a lot, both in their careers and our community. They will have a significant impact on the advancement of our city, and it is our great pleasure to recognize them,” said Gord Delamont, the founder and creative director of London Inc.

From medicine and manufacturing to social work and law, Western graduates were honoured across fields. More than half of the 2026 recipients are Western alumni or faculty.

“As has been the case since the inception of the 20 Under 40 awards program, the role Western University plays in regards to the education and professional journeys of our 20 Under 40 recipients really cannot be overstated – the Western connection is deeply foundational,” said Delamont.

Melina Rodrigues Bellini, PhD’20

Science communicator, Diagnostics Biochem Canada

Robert Bierbaum, BMOS’18

CEO, Old Oak Properties Inc.

Cassandra DeMelo, JD’12, LLM’19

Founding partner, DeMelo Heathcote

Dr. Emily Jones, MD’13

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor; London Health Sciences Centre physician

Sandra Kostrubiec, BMOS’11

Portfolio manager, TD Wealth

Euphy Xuejun Liu, BMOS’17

Co-founder and managing partner, AEON Canada

Peter Markvoort, HBA’08, MPA’10, MSW’24

Owner, lead clinician and Indigenous social worker, Peter Markvoort Therapy

Dr. Lindsay Milroy

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor; London Health Sciences Centre neuroradiologist

Andy Rady, BA’09, JD’12

Co-managing partner, Harrison Pensa LLP

Sadaf Taimur

Director of strategic partnerships, Centre for Building Sustainable Value, Ivey Business School

Matt Trovato, HBA’09

CFO, ASICS Apps

Denis Vida, PhD’20

Physics and astronomy professor; founder and principal investigator, Global Meteor Network