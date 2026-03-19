Western raised $515,669 for United Way Elgin Middlesex (UWEM) in its 2025-26 campaign, delivering the largest university fundraising effort in the country and one of the region’s most significant employee gifts from a single organization.

Western’s total was revealed to the campus community at a celebration on March 19. The event recognized volunteers, champions who helped raise the funds and the community programs supported across the region.

Campaign co-chair Dave Muir, associate vice-president (innovation and strategic partnerships), acknowledged the increasing demand for community supports in his remarks at the event.

“At Western, we know our role extends beyond campus. We are part of this community, and supporting it is part of who we are,” said Muir. “When we look at the world today, and even here in our own region, we see growing challenges, rising costs, increasing pressure on families and more people turning to community supports than ever before.”

Western funds bolster community support s

UWEM provides a network of support through local agencies, serving people across London, Ont. and Middlesex County who need help. Last year, 112,000 people in the region accessed a United Way-funded service. Funds raised through Western’s campaign help strengthen programs delivered through 33 social service agencies that fill vital community needs, from providing food and basic necessities to employment support to programs for children.

Opiyo Oloya, associate vice-president (equity, diversity and inclusion), highlighted several campaign milestones, and thanked the volunteers and champions.

“Growing up in Northern Uganda we had a saying in my village. There are no poor people when you have a community. When you have a community, you will feed those who are in need. You will house those who are in need,” said Oloya.

This year’s campaign was supported by 24 champions across campus who organized initiatives such as bake sales, hot chocolate stands and book sales. A new event – UWEM’s Plane Pull – brought campus and teams from the broader community together and raised more than $50,000. Muir offered special thanks to Jackie Book, director of Western’s Commercial Aviation Management program, for her support in making the event possible.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The celebration also welcomed UWEM representatives Chris McInnis, director of marketing and communications, and Faith Morrison, manager of philanthropy, who extended their appreciation to Western community members who support UWEM through board and committee service.

McInnis highlighted the fact that Western’s campaign is the largest of any university in Canada and locally accounts for 10 per cent of the funds raised through the annual UWEM campaign.

Oloya also noted growing student involvement in community impact work.

This year, UWEM partnered with Western student groups, including an Ivey MBA team that developed a plan to implement a Women United model in Elgin Middlesex – a network of leaders and philanthropists supporting women and children – which UWEM plans to put into action in 2027. The organization is also partnering with students from the Ivey Digital Innovation Lab to analyze data and develop strategies to maximize results.

Muir thanked the campaign committee members and volunteer leaders who supported events throughout the year, including the retiree luncheon and leadership giving activities, and welcomed Melissa White, director of human resources in housing and ancillary services, who will serve as campaign co-chair next year.

Muir encouraged attendees to watch for opportunities to get involved in next year’s campaign and to continue supporting vital services in our community through UWEM.