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Western University continues to be recognized as a global sustainability leader, placing third in Canada and 12th in the world in the Times Higher Education 2026 Sustainability Impact Ratings. The initiative assesses universities on their work toward the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to create a more sustainable world, comparing their progress across four areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

Western climbed two spots from 2025 to rate 12th out of more than 1,600 universities, securing a spot in the top one per cent globally.

“Our commitment to future-proofing the planet is embedded across campus through innovative teaching and research and by developing strong sustainability practices right here in our own backyard,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “Students, faculty and staff drive this work and it’s inspiring to see their efforts recognized among the best in the world.”

Western’s top 3 Sustainable Development Goals

The ratings evaluate each university on its top three SDGs, along with SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals. Western’s top three SDGs were SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure and SDG 14: Life Below Water.

Western earned a score of 95.9 out of 100, up from 95.6 last year, and ranked in the top 50 worldwide for over half of the SDGs and in the top 100 for all but one.

Since 2025, Western moved up 35 spots in SDG 1: No Poverty, 51 spots in SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and over 50 spots in SDG 17. Embodying the values of all three of these SDGs, The Centre for Research on Health Equity and Social Inclusion at Western is leading the evaluation of London’s Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System Response. The collaborative initiative is addressing homelessness and poverty through integrated health and housing support.

Western placed fourth in the world for SDG 2: Zero Hunger – up nine spots from 2025 – for its research, commitment to addressing student hunger and initiatives to minimize food waste. Amongst various programs, Western partners with Second Harvest and MealCare to recover food from across campus for redistribution to local organizations.

In April, Western was named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers, recognizing its campus-wide commitment to sustainability. The university was the only organization from London, Ont. to receive the designation and one of eight post-secondary institutions recognized nationwide.

Western offers over 2,700 courses reflecting the United Nations 17 SDGs, embedding sustainability into teaching and learning across disciplines. Campus-wide efforts highlight how students, researchers and community members contribute to sustainability.

Earlier this year, Western launched a new Climate and Sustainability Strategy, laying the foundation to help shape a regenerative future on campus and beyond. The plan builds on Towards Western at 150, shifting the university’s focus toward restoration, renewal and long-term environmental stewardship.

Learn more about how Western is future-proofing our planet.